STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chhattisgarh witnesses 61% turnout on first day of COVID vaccination drive

Out of the 9,135 healthcare workers who were to be administered the first dose on priority, 5,592 voluntarily turned up to the designated site to receive 'Covishield'.

Published: 17th January 2021 01:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2021 01:18 PM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Despite reassurances on the efficacy of the coronavirus vaccine, Chhattisgarh witnessed a mere 61 per cent turnout among those who had registered to get inoculated on the first day.

Out of the 9,135 healthcare workers who were to be administered the first dose on priority, 5,592 voluntarily turned up to the designated site to receive 'Covishield'.

Several senior doctors and health professionals from both government and private hospitals in the state took the jabs on the first day to assure others and secure public acceptability during the nationwide campaign. 

ALSO READ | COVID vaccination drive day 1 report: Here's how TN, Kerala, Odisha, and Telangana fared

There are 97 centers created in the state with each having the capacity to vaccinate 100 persons a day.

Health worker Tulsa Tandi working at the Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Medical College in Raipur was the first to receive the vaccine dose.

The vaccination will be carried out on four days a week and will not be held on Sunday, Tuesday and Friday, said Amar Singh Thakur, Chhattisgarh immunization officer.

The highest turnout was recorded at Ambikapur, in north Chhattisgarh, with 378 registered health workers, and the lowest among the 28 districts was in Narayanpur, with just 48 healthcare workers given the first dose.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhattisgarh Chhattisgarh COVID vaccine COVID vaccine drive
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Biomedical waste including PPE kits, medicene and syringes dumped near alongside the service road in Nazarthpet, near Poonamallee in Chennai (Special arrangement)
Biomedical waste dumped again in open near Chennai suburbs at Poonamalle
'Closely monitor adverse events': Indian experts as 23 elderly people die after Covid shots in Norway
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp