Chhattisgarh witnesses 61% turnout on first day of COVID vaccination drive

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Despite reassurances on the efficacy of the coronavirus vaccine, Chhattisgarh witnessed a mere 61 per cent turnout among those who had registered to get inoculated on the first day.

Out of the 9,135 healthcare workers who were to be administered the first dose on priority, 5,592 voluntarily turned up to the designated site to receive 'Covishield'.

Several senior doctors and health professionals from both government and private hospitals in the state took the jabs on the first day to assure others and secure public acceptability during the nationwide campaign.

There are 97 centers created in the state with each having the capacity to vaccinate 100 persons a day.

Health worker Tulsa Tandi working at the Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Medical College in Raipur was the first to receive the vaccine dose.

The vaccination will be carried out on four days a week and will not be held on Sunday, Tuesday and Friday, said Amar Singh Thakur, Chhattisgarh immunization officer.

The highest turnout was recorded at Ambikapur, in north Chhattisgarh, with 378 registered health workers, and the lowest among the 28 districts was in Narayanpur, with just 48 healthcare workers given the first dose.