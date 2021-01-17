STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 shot: FIR after misleading pamphlets appear in Bareilly

The pamphlets, found in posh Rajendra Nagar locality here, appealed to a particular community to avoid taking the vaccines, SP (City) Ravindra Singh said.

Published: 17th January 2021 09:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2021 11:32 PM   |  A+A-

Covaxin

Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

BAREILLY: A spate of pamphlets urging people of a particular community against taking anti-COVID vaccine shots and spreading rumours about their ingredients surfaced in the city here on Sunday, prompting police to lodge an FIR against unknown miscreants.

The pamphlets, found in posh Rajendra Nagar locality here, appealed to a particular community to avoid taking the vaccines, SP (City) Ravindra Singh said.

The leaflets were immediately seized and an FIR was lodged in the Premnagar police station against unknown persons under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for mischief mongering and trying to whip up communal passions, he said.

The SP said the police vigil has been stepped up across the city, particularly in sensitive areas, to maintain peace and nab the culprits.

Reviewing the vaccination drive, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had cautioned on Saturday, "Some selfish people with vested interests were spreading rumours about the corona vaccine."

"We always have to be valiant. There is a need to avoid any kind of rumour and people should wait for their turn," he had said as the drive was launched in the state to break the COVID-19 chain.

An official release had said that many doctors and nurses got vaccinated in Balrampur Hospital in the state capital.

They were also kept in observation for half an hour and all of them were completely healthy.

"Initially, I was scared but after taking the dose, I am feeling completely healthy. I am happy that India is the first country in the world to successfully make the vaccine," Geeta Devi, the staff nurse of Balrampur hospital, who took the first shot of the vaccine had said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 vaccination
India Matters
A health staff taking swab sample from a woman for testing at a camp set up in Madurai. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)
One-fourth of Indian population likely infected by coronavirus: CSIR study
Representational image. (Photo | ANI)
Health worker dies in UP's Moradabad day after receiving Covid vaccine shot
For representational purposes
Don't join WhatsApp if new privacy policy is not acceptable: Delhi HC
Vegetable waste at the Bowenpally market being converted into biofuel
Hyderabad: Bowenpally market's vegetable waste generates electricity, biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Government School on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covid-19: Schools for class 10, 12 students reopen in Delhi after 10 months
US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
US capitol turned into military zone ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp