COVID vaccine: Three nurses hospitalized after complain of fever, headache and uneasiness in Madhya Pradesh

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Three young nurses, who were administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, were admitted at the Ujjain District Hospital after complaining of fever, headache, weakness, nausea and uneasiness on Sunday.

According to the health department sources in Ujjain, the three nurses (all posted at the District Hospital only) and aged up to 25 years were among those who were administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday.

The young nurses hailing from Balaghat and Betul district started complaining of fever, headache, uneasiness and nausea since Sunday morning.

“All the three nurses were subsequently admitted at the District Hospital Only and were put under continuous observation of the doctors. All the three nurses are now totally fine and will be discharged by the evening,” the Ujjain district chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr Mahavir Khandelwal told The New Indian Express.

While ruling out that the nurses reported any serious adverse side effects of the COVID-19 vaccination, Dr Khandelwal said, “All the three nurses had done the night duty at the hospital after vaccination on Saturday. They didn’t show any symptoms despite being awake due to night duty on Saturday night. One of them had on Sunday morning complained of mild fever, while another nurse had complained nausea and headache and the other nurse had complained feeling uneasy, owing to which they were hospitalized as a precautionary measure.”

The Ujjain district vaccination officer Dr KC Parmar confirmed the development, but denied that there were adverse side effects of vaccination. “Any type of vaccination causes some normal side-effects, like mild fever and weakness, which generally last not more than a couple of days. All the three nurses didn’t show side effects during the post-vaccination observation period,” Dr Parmar said.

On Saturday, more than 9,500 medical and health workers were administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at 150 centers across the state, including 338 at five centers in Ujjain district.

First-time BJP writes to health minister for vaccinating media personnel as front-line COVID-19 warriors

The first-time BJP from Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam-Jhabua seat Gumansing Damor wrote to the union health and family welfare minister on Sunday, demanding that all media personnel of electronic, print and digital media be included in the list of front-line workers/warriors who will be administered COVID-19 vaccine on priority basis.

“Presently, the front-line workers/warriors who have been listed for COVID-19 vaccination only include health workers, doctors, police personnel and other government department staff who directly serve the commoners. But the media personnel, who reported and worked risking their lives during the peak of COVID-19 pandemic, have been excluded from the list of front line COVID-19 warriors. I request you to issue advisories to all states for including media personnel among the front-line workers who are to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 on priority basis,” Damor wrote in the letter.