Curfew imposed in three areas, prohibitory orders in 11 more places of Bhopal over fear of communial tension

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Curfew was imposed in three communally sensitive police station areas and prohibitory orders were put in place in 11 other police station areas – all in old Bhopal city -- as a precautionary measure over construction work by a particular community on a plot in Madhya Pradesh capital’s Sindhi Colony area.

The curfew was imposed in Hanumanganj, Tila Jamalpura and Gautam Nagar police station areas till further orders, while prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPc were put in place in 11 other police station areas of the old city, including Shahjahanabad, Chhola Mandir, Nishatpura, Talaiya, Mangalwara, Ashoka Garden, Aishbagh, Jahangirabad, Station Bajaria, Berasia and Najirabad.

According to the Bhopal district collector Avinash Lavania, there has been a dispute between two communities over a piece of land in Sindhi Colony area, owing to which a Receiver too was appointed by the court in the past.

“Now, the High Court has decided the dispute in favour of one of the parties and no Receiver has yet been appointed by the court, so the party in whose favour the matter has been decided by the court is getting a boundary wall constructed on the concerned land. To ensure that there is no tension between the groups, such measures have been clamped in the concerned police station areas as a precautionary measure,” Lavania said.

According to the deputy inspector general of police (DIG-Bhopal) Irshad Wali, “The security measures have been put in place as we anticipated that there might be some disturbance over the handover of land.

As per informed sources, the security measures have been imposed following a MP High Court order, which came in favour of the RSS-associated Keshav Needam over a 30,000 sq ft land in Sindhi Colony area under Gautam Nagar police station.

With the RSS-associated getting the possession of the land, construction work has been started for raising a boundary on the land, owing to which security measures were put in place to prevent any communal disturbance.