Farmer union moves SC, seeks panel reconstitution

The Bhartiya Kisan Union Lokshakti cited the principle of natural justice to make is going to be violated as those appointed to the four-member committee “have already supported these laws”.

Published: 17th January 2021

Farmers delegation coming out after after the ninth round of talks between the farmer leaders and the Centre at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

Farmers delegation coming out after after the ninth round of talks between the farmer leaders and the Centre at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A farmer union on Saturday urged the Supreme Court to remove the remaining three members of the committee constituted to resolve the impasse over the three contentious farm laws, and asked the court to choose new people for the commitee who can do the job “on basis of mutual harmony”.

The farmer union, in an affidavit, also sought dismissal of a plea of the central government, filed though the Delhi Police, seeking an injunction against the proposed tractor march or any other kind of protest by farmers which seeks to disrupt the gathering and celebrations of Republic Day on January 26.

“It is important to mention here with great regret that the principle of natural justice is going to be violated by making these persons as members of the committee.... how they will hear all farmers on equal parameters when they have already supported these laws,” stated the affidavit filed by the farmer union.

On the issue of the Delhi Police seeking injunction against the tractor rally, it said prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 were already in place in the New Delhi area. The Bhartiya Kisan Union Lokshakti is one of the 40-odd farmer unions spearheading the agitation on various border points of Delhi for about 50 days now.

