India records 15,144 new COVID-19 cases

There are 2,08,826 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 1.98 per cent of the total caseload.

Published: 17th January 2021 11:51 AM

India coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's COVID-19 tally of cases climbed to 1,05,57,985 with 15,144 new cases in a day, while 1,01,96,885 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 96.58 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

There are 2,08,826 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 1.98 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 1,05,57,985 and the death toll climbed to 1,52,274 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 181 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.44 per cent.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 18,65,44,868 samples have been tested up to January 16 with 7,79,377 samples being tested on Saturday.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29 and 90 lakh on November 20 and one crore on December 19.

The 181 latest fatalities include 52 from Maharashtra, 27 from Kerala, 15 from West Bengal, 12 from Uttar Pradesh, six each from Delhi, and Tamil Nadu.

The total 152274 deaths reported so far in the country include 50388 from Maharashtra followed by 12257 from Tamil Nadu, 12162 from Karnataka, 10738 from Delhi, 10041 from West Bengal, 8570 from Uttar Pradesh, 7139 from Andhra Pradesh, 5499 from Punjab and 4363 from Gujarat.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

