STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Indian Railways refuses to slow down trains in Rajaji Tiger Reserve

Railway authorities have already agreed to keep the speed 35 kmph on an 18 km stretch which has been identified as sensitive by both the forest department and railways between 8 pm to 6 am. 

Published: 17th January 2021 07:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2021 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

Train, Indian railway

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Turning down Rajaji Tiger Reserve (RTR) administration’s request to not raise the speed of trains passing through the reserve from 50 kmph to 100 kmph, the  Indian Railways has stated that the demand is not 'feasible.’ 

DK Singh, director of the RTR said, "We have raised the request again with the Indian Railway officials and the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) officials have also requested the railway ministry to slow down the trains while passing through the reserve."

The officials of the RTR have written to the railways on Friday again. 

Earlier, on January 7, the RTR administration had voiced its concerns on the railways’ decision to increase the speed of 18 pairs of trains plying between Haridwar and Dehradun on a 52-km track that passes through RTR. 

Railway authorities have already agreed to keep the speed 35 kmph on an 18 km stretch which has been identified as sensitive by both the forest department and railways between 8 pm to 6 am. 

The officials added that two areas within the 18-km patch- Motichur and Doiwala have witnessed death of around 12 elephants in last 20 years of duration. 

Since the formation of Uttarakhand in November 18 elephants died in train accidents including two deaths in the year 2020.

Interestingly, Uttarakhand high court in year 2016 had directed to set up a monitoring cell to track the movement of elephants and other wild animals and to inform railway authorities, to establish coordination between the forest department and the railways and also the railways should ensure that the speed of trains should not be more than 30 Kms/hr while passing of the train through Jim Corbett National Park. 

Responding to the queries, Tarun Prakash, divisional railway manager of Moradabad railways said, "We have not received their request yet. Reducing the speed will bring down the number of trains plied on the route contrary to state government's request.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Railways Uttarakhand Uttarakhand wildlife Rajaji Tiger Reserve
India Matters
A health staff taking swab sample from a woman for testing at a camp set up in Madurai. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)
One-fourth of Indian population likely infected by coronavirus: CSIR study
Representational image. (Photo | ANI)
Health worker dies in UP's Moradabad day after receiving Covid vaccine shot
For representational purposes
Don't join WhatsApp if new privacy policy is not acceptable: Delhi HC
Vegetable waste at the Bowenpally market being converted into biofuel
Hyderabad: Bowenpally market's vegetable waste generates electricity, biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Government School on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covid-19: Schools for class 10, 12 students reopen in Delhi after 10 months
US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
US capitol turned into military zone ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp