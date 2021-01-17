STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maha Vikas Aghadi allies Shiv Sena, Congress spar over renaming Aurangabad city

While Shiv Sena felt that it is not 'secular' behaviour if one finds 'cruel and religiously blind' Mughal emperor Aurangzeb 'dear', Congress accused the Sena and the BJP of playing politics.

Published: 17th January 2021 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2021 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

Prithviraj Chavan, Uddhav thackeray and Sharad Pawar

The leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition currently ruling Maharashtra

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena and the Congress, which are ruling allies in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, on Sunday sparred over renaming Aurangabad city, with the Uddhav Thackeray-led party saying it is not "secular" behaviour if one finds "cruel and religiously blind" Mughal emperor Aurangzeb "dear".

Hitting back, the Congress accused the Sena and the opposition BJP of playing politics over renaming and asked them why they did not they remember the issue while they were in power in Maharashtra for the past five years.

However, Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat maintained that the MVA government of the Sena, NCP and Congress in the state is stable. Thorat, who holds Revenue portfolio, also said the government works as per the common minimum programme (CMP) and there is no scope for the "politics of sentiment".

ALSO READ| Will incorporate 'Karnataka-occupied areas' into Maharashtra: CM Uddhav

Erstwhile allies, the Sena and the BJP, have been pitching for renaming Aurangabad as 'Sambhajinagar' after Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Writing for 'Rokhthok', the weekly column in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana', party MP Sanjay Raut said, "secular parties like the Congress are of the view that Aurangabad should not be renamed as Sambhajinagar".

He said these parties feel that minority communities like Muslims will not be happy if Aurangabad is renamed and it will affect their vote banks, which will raise questions over their "secular image". Raut stressed that Aurangzeb was not secular but "a cruel" administrator. "Aurangzeb was religiously blind and harboured hatred towards other religions," he wrote.

Raut stated that the Mughal emperor considered Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as his enemy and killed Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj brutally. "There should be no city named after such Aurangzeb at least in Maharashtra. This (demand) is not religious blindness. Call it 'Shivbhakti' (devotion to Shivaji Maharaj), Maharashtra's self-esteem or the sense of history. Prostrating before those who find Aurangzeb dear! This is not secular behaviour!" Raut said.

Countering the Sena, Thorat said those who were in power at the Centre and in Maharashtra for the past five years are now playing renaming politics. He asked why did not the parties (read the Shiv Sena and the BJP) remember the renaming issue while they were in power.

The Congress leader further said that the Sena and the BJP have let down the people of Aurangabad despite being in power in the municipal corporation. "The renaming issue is being raked up now to mislead the local people. Our ally in the state, the Shiv Sena, is worried about its votes. Hence it has initiated this 'Saamana' (match) of renaming," Thorat said.

He said pretentiousness is the core attitude of the BJP. "The people look at it (BJP)...how it behaves and speaks as entertainment," Thorat said.

Without naming any party, Thorat further said those who play politics using names of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj need not teach him or his party about the duo. "We are Marathi people and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj are our deities. We will not seek votes using our role models and we will strongly oppose if anyone does so," he added.

Notwithstanding the differences in views between the two MVA allies on the issue, the revenue minister said that the state government is stable and strong. "No one should feel over-joyous (over differences between the allies on the renaming issue)," Thorat added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shiv Sena Congress Maha Vikas Aghadi Uddhav Thackeray Aurangabad renaming Aurangabad Sambhajinagar
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Biomedical waste including PPE kits, medicene and syringes dumped near alongside the service road in Nazarthpet, near Poonamallee in Chennai (Special arrangement)
Biomedical waste dumped again in open near Chennai suburbs at Poonamalle
'Closely monitor adverse events': Indian experts as 23 elderly people die after Covid shots in Norway
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp