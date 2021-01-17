STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Meghalaya woman says she is facing social boycott for exposing corruption in MGNREGS

Thrina Suchen, who hails from East Jaintia Hills, alleged the village authorities had on November 30 last year barred the villagers from buying items from her shop and entering her house.

Published: 17th January 2021 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2021 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

People working under MGNREGA rural employment scheme. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  A woman in the hilly state of Meghalaya has alleged she is facing social boycott in her village for “exposing” corruption in the implementation of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. Thrina Suchen, who hails from East Jaintia Hills, alleged the village authorities had on November 30 last year barred the villagers from buying items from her shop and entering her house.

She said she started facing the boycott from the time she had lodged a complaint with government authorities alleging corruption in the implementation of MGNREGS. While the woman alleged she is being ostracised by the village authorities, the district magistrate dismissed it outright. “However, a magistrate is conducting a probe into her charges,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MGNREGS Meghalaya
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Biomedical waste including PPE kits, medicene and syringes dumped near alongside the service road in Nazarthpet, near Poonamallee in Chennai (Special arrangement)
Biomedical waste dumped again in open near Chennai suburbs at Poonamalle
'Closely monitor adverse events': Indian experts as 23 elderly people die after Covid shots in Norway
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp