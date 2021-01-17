Meghalaya woman says she is facing social boycott for exposing corruption in MGNREGS

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A woman in the hilly state of Meghalaya has alleged she is facing social boycott in her village for “exposing” corruption in the implementation of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. Thrina Suchen, who hails from East Jaintia Hills, alleged the village authorities had on November 30 last year barred the villagers from buying items from her shop and entering her house.

She said she started facing the boycott from the time she had lodged a complaint with government authorities alleging corruption in the implementation of MGNREGS. While the woman alleged she is being ostracised by the village authorities, the district magistrate dismissed it outright. “However, a magistrate is conducting a probe into her charges,” he said.