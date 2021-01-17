STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Miffed Trinamool Congress MP Satabdi Roy named state unit vice-president

Expressing happiness over the news, Roy told reporters, she will work as a dedicated worker of the party and ensure defeat of the BJP in the coming assembly polls.

Published: 17th January 2021 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2021 07:19 PM   |  A+A-

TMC MP Satabdi Roy

TMC MP Satabdi Roy (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Two days after the high-voltage drama triggering speculations about Satabdi Roy’s defection to the BJP, the actor-turned-MP from Birbhum has been elevated as the vice-president of the party’s state committee.

Raising eyebrows of many in Bengal’s political circle, the elevation of the MP, who expressed her disenchantment two days ago but changed her mood after meeting with chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek, is said to be a move to stop possible changes in Satabdi’s loyalty.

"I had some issues. I told all of you on Facebook. After an elaborate discussion with Trinamool’s favourite leader Abhishek Banerjee, I am hopeful that the problems would be sorted out soon," said Stabdi.

The MP’s induction in the state committee is said to be a message to other potential defectors in the ruling party’s camp who are believed to be in the fray for jumping over to BJP following Mamata’s once-trusted lieutenant Suvendu Adhikari’s high-profile exit and induction in the saffron camp.

On Friday, Satabdi had said she would fly to Delhi next morning triggering speculations that she might meet Union Home Minister and BJP’s second-in-command Amit Shah. However, she changed her stance on the same day and cancelled her tip to the national capital reaffirming her trust on the TMC.

