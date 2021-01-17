Ranchi Diary  

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The Police personnel posted in different police stations in the state would be given one day weekly off to relax and do their pending works.

By Mukesh Ranjan
Weekly off for cops posted in police stations

The Police personnel posted in different police stations in the state would be given one day weekly off to relax and do their pending works. Director General of Police (DGP) MV Rao announced that this facility will be provided only to those who are posted in police stations and not other offices. The initiative is expected to release mental tension among police personnel in the field duty so that they can rejuvenate during their off days and get back to work. According to the DGP, if the initiative works, it may be extended to other offices of the department.

Wanted Maoist Mukesh Ganjhu surrenders

Wanted Maoist leader Mukesh Ganjhu, who is having a bounty of `15 lakh on his head, surrendered before the state police. He was much sought-after by Central agencies like the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with a terror funding case.

Wanted in several states, including Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha and Chhattisgarh, the extremist leader was behind the killing of a journalist, among many other crimes registered against him in various police stations across these states. Mukesh Ganjhu is an accused in dozens of cases including murder, rape, extortion, abduction and gun battle with police, a police officer said on condition of anonymity. The Red rebels are already facing a serious crisis owing to the Covid restrictions and increased security vigil.

Daytime flights to resume from Jan 16

The Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi resumed regular flight services from Saturday after keeping daytime flights suspended for two months due to maintenance of runway. At least 20 flights will be flying from the state capital daily from January 16. Flights were suspended from 10.30 am to 5.30 pm from November 16 to keep the runway free for “carpeting”. The suspension of flights led to rescheduling of several flights and left travellers with no option but to either take early morning or post-sunset flights.

Campaign organisers get notice from police

The Jharkhand Police will send notices to those who joined the campaign ‘Justice for Ranchi’s Nirbhaya’ on social media after the headless body of a woman was found at Ormanjhi in Ranchi on January 3. The Director General of Police (DGP), MV Rao, said that those people who joined the campaign ‘Justice for Ranchi’s Nirbhaya’ will be asked what information they have in their possession in connection with the case. DGP Rao further said that after the woman’s head was found in Ormanjhi, some people started spreading rumours in social media. Some of them had even determined the girl’s religion and caste and claimed that she was gang raped.

