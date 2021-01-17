STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Schools in Bengal will reopen at appropriate time: Partha Chatterjee

Some students' and teachers' associations have been demanding phase-wise resumption of classes in secondary and higher secondary schools.

Published: 17th January 2021 10:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2021 10:36 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Sunday said schools in the state will reopen only when students and teachers are not at any risk of contracting COVID-19.

"There have been instances of people getting infected after resumption of classes in another state, where schools had to shut again. We don't want to have the same experience in Bengal. We will take the decision of reopening of school campuses at the appropriate time," he told reporters here.

Chatterjee also said school buildings are thoroughly sanitised at regular intervals.

"From online classes to tutorials on TV and radio for students, we are supporting the initiative of schools to continue academic activities in the present situation," the minister said.

Some students' and teachers' associations have been demanding phase-wise resumption of classes in secondary and higher secondary schools.

Educational institutions have remained shut in West Bengal since March 16.

To a question, Chatterjee said West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test (WB TET) will be conducted on January 31.

He also said the state government will complete the process of recruiting 475 teachers for imparting lessons in 'Ol Chiki' script soon.

'Ol Chiki' is taught in schools in some regions of the state, where 'Santhali' language is the medium of education.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Partha Chatterjee Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
A health staff taking swab sample from a woman for testing at a camp set up in Madurai. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)
One-fourth of Indian population likely infected by coronavirus: CSIR study
Representational image. (Photo | ANI)
Health worker dies in UP's Moradabad day after receiving Covid vaccine shot
For representational purposes
Don't join WhatsApp if new privacy policy is not acceptable: Delhi HC
Vegetable waste at the Bowenpally market being converted into biofuel
Hyderabad: Bowenpally market's vegetable waste generates electricity, biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Government School on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covid-19: Schools for class 10, 12 students reopen in Delhi after 10 months
US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
US capitol turned into military zone ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp