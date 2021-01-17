Union Minister Amit Shah says farm laws will be implemented soon, assures doubling of farmers income

Mahesh M Goudar By

Express News Service

BAGALKOT: Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government top priority is to double the income of farmers with the implementation of three new farm laws.”

Shah was addressing the gathering after laying the foundation stone for expansion of 75,000 TCD sugar complex, 260 MW Co-generation and 26 lakh kilo liters per day Ethanol, Bio CNG and CO2 production plants of MRN (Nirani) Group of Industries at Kerakalamatti village near Badami.

While the talks between the central government and farmers, protesting against the implementation of three new farm laws at New Delhi nearly two months, failed to see a happy end as farmers remained firm on their demands. Shah reiterated that, “There is no question of repealing the farm laws. These farm laws, which are aimed at enriching the lives of farmers with strengthening them financially, will be implemented in the coming days.”

When BJP announced that it will double the income of farmers by 2022 – the leaders of Congress laughed at us. But, now, we are inching towards achieving our goal of bringing new laws in the farming sector, Shah added, “Congress is an anti-farmer party. It is indulging in cheap politics by misleading the farmers about the new farm laws. Congress has not done anything for the welfare of farmers in its regime. It has no right to speak about the farmers,” slammed Union Home Minister.

Taking a dig at Congress, Shah pointed that, “When Congress was at the helm of affairs, it used to announce merely around Rs 21,000 crore for the agriculture sector in its annual budget. After PM Modi took office – the budget for the agriculture sector has increased to over Rs 1 lakh crore.”

“Apart from this under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Saman Yojana annually Rs 6,000 is being credited directly to each farmers’ account. Under this scheme approximately 9 crore farmers are being benefited. We are spending over Rs 1.10 lakh every fiscal year for one scheme aimed to benefit farmers, which is five times the Congress budget for agriculture. This clearly shows who are more committed towards the welfare of farmers,” reiterated Shah.

Stress on Ethanol Production

The PM Modi led union government is aimed at increasing the production of ethanol by 25 per cent by 2025. After BJP came to power in order to encourage the production of ethanol – the central tax was waved and the tax slab was brought down to 5 per cent from 18 per cent and changed policies like to permit production of ethanol by decomposed or stale dishes. The main aim of stressing the production of ethanol is to bring down the usage of petroleum products, stated Shah.

He pointed that, “Government is spending a substantial amount on importing petroleum products from gulf countries. With an objective of cutting down this expenditure the government plans to augment the ethanol production for self-reliance in the fuel sector. The revenue which would be saved from importing petroleum products will be utilized for the welfare of farmers,” added the Union Home Minister.

Applauded CM

Union Minister Shah applauded the performance of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, he said that, “Yediyurappa has not left out a single chance to develop the farmers of this state. He even followed the schemes of the union government and implemented the same in his government. We are happy with his performance. The union government will provide all the necessary assistance for the development of the state. Under the leadership of PM Modi will work towards making the country Atmanirbhar (self-reliance),” stated Shah. Shah expressed his gratitude to the people of Karnataka for showing support to BJP in the parliament elections in 2019.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, DCM Govind Karjol, Ministers Basavaraj Bomai, Jagadish Shettar B C Patil, Murugesh Nirani, Shashikala Jolle, MPs Karadi Sanganna, Ramesh Jiagjinagi and P C Gaddigoudar and MLA A S Patil Nadahalli and MLC Hanumanth Nirani were present. Over 35,000 farmers participated in the event.