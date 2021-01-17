STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will meet President over law and order situation in Bihar: Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav

The RJD-led opposition parties in the state have taken up the recent murder of an airline official to slam the NDA government in Bihar.

Published: 17th January 2021 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2021 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

tejashwi yadav

Tejashwi Yadav addresses media. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA:   The RJD-led opposition parties in the state have taken up the recent murder of an airline official to slam the NDA government in Bihar. Indigo airline’s Patna airport head Rupesh Kumar Singh was shot dead near his house by unidentified men on last Tuesday.

Addressing a hurriedly called press meeting on Saturday, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav said if the government fails to control crimes in the state in next one month, the entire Opposition, led by the RJD, would go to Delhi and lodge a complaint with the President of India.

Slamming the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government, Yadav alleged that crimes like murder, loot, kidnap and rape have increased to an “unprecedented extent” in Bihar but the state government has refused to accept the “alarming” law and order problem.

“Bihar is becoming the crime capital of the country but the state government has failed to check it. What to speak about the plight of common people. The state government does not hear even the people’s representatives. Government officials are not picking the calls from anyone including media,” Yadav alleged, adding that if crimes are not checked within next month, the Opposition will meet the President to apprise him of the state government’s failure in maintaining the law and order.

Citing social media posts, he alleged that hand of influential ministers and other leaders in the murder cannot be ruled out.

