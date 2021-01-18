STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Alarm bells for Congress in Uttarakhand as former CM Harish Rawat upset with State unit

Harish Rawat had recently insisted on a categorical announcement about the party's chief ministerial candidate ahead of the 2022 polls to stop infighting within the party ranks.

Published: 18th January 2021 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat

Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: With almost a year left for the Uttarakhand Assembly polls, differences within the Congress have come to the fore as former state Chief Minister Harish Rawat, who has suggested that the party should project a chief ministerial face, seems upset with the working style of the party.

In a tweet Rawat addressed to Congress in-charge of Uttarakhand Devendra Yadav, Rawat had recently insisted on a categorical announcement about the party's chief ministerial candidate ahead of the 2022 polls to stop infighting within the party ranks.

Speaking to ANI, Rawat said that he raised this issue with the party functionary in the state but he has been given a reply that the party will go with collective leadership.

ALSO READ: BJP takes a dig at ex-Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat over retirement comment

Rawat, who is confident and ready with facts in support of declaring face for the upcoming polls, said that in recent elections, Congress projected a face in Madhya Pradesh and Punjab and yielded positive results and even form the government.

He is of the view that if Congress will project a face then the election will become regional and will be fought on local issues rather than on "national and emotional issues as used by the BJP in recent polls".

"The leadership of Trivender Singh Rawat (Uttarakhand Chief Minister) will easily be questioned on local issues," he said.

ALSO READ: 'Ready to support youth' - Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat says he is not keen on CM candidature

Lashing out at state leadership, Rawat said: "Where were collective efforts in last 3-4 years. I was nowhere in the decision making. How can we build collective leadership in this way? I was neglected and avoided in the party programs but I never made an issue out of it."

Earlier, Rawat had tweeted that he carries a "stool" along with him because he was not sure if he will get a place to sit in the party. Even for small appointments of his supporters in the state, he has to approach the All India Congress Committee's (AICC) leadership.

Rawat's resentment is an alarm bell for the Congress which has the challenge to come back to power in Uttarakhand. The state is also crucial for the party as it is fighting directly against the ruling BJP. However, infighting can cost much to Congress.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harish Rawat Uttarakhand CM Uttarakhand Polls 2022 uttarakhand polls Uttarakhand Elections 2022 Uttarakhand elections
India Matters
A health staff taking swab sample from a woman for testing at a camp set up in Madurai. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)
One-fourth of Indian population likely infected by coronavirus: CSIR study
Representational image. (Photo | ANI)
Health worker dies in UP's Moradabad day after receiving Covid vaccine shot
For representational purposes
Don't join WhatsApp if new privacy policy is not acceptable: Delhi HC
Vegetable waste at the Bowenpally market being converted into biofuel
Hyderabad: Bowenpally market's vegetable waste generates electricity, biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Government School on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covid-19: Schools for class 10, 12 students reopen in Delhi after 10 months
US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
US capitol turned into military zone ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp