BJP women's wing protests against rape accused Dhananjay Munde in Pune

By PTI

PUNE: The women's wing of BJP on Monday protested in Pune demanding the resignation of Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde who has been accused of rape. Munde has refuted the allegation and has called it a blackmailing attempt, and his party has backed him saying there was no need for him to quit till the police probe into the matter is completed.

The protesting BJP workers late submitted a memorandum to district collector Rajesh Deshmukh seeking that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray drop Munde from the cabinet, said BJP mahila morcha president Uma Khapre.