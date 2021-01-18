STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 vaccination: 302 health workers in Pune report minor side effects

In Pune district, a total of 1,802 healthcare workers comprising doctors, nurses, ward boys and other medical staff were administered COVID-19 vaccine on January 16.

Published: 18th January 2021 11:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 11:49 PM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

COVID-19 vaccination drive to begin in India from January 16. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: Over 300 healthcare workers in Pune district of Maharashtra have reported minor side effects after they were administered COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday while a woman worker was hospitalised after she complained of loss of sensation in her arms, officials said on Monday.

The woman, who is in her 30s, has been reported under the serious category of "adverse event following immunisation" and was taken to the Sassoon General Hospital here on Sunday after she complained of loss of sensation in her "upper hands", they said.

Prima facie, the woman's case doesn't seem to be linked to vaccination, a senior official said citing the opinion of doctors at the hospital.

In Pune district, a total of 1,802 healthcare workers comprising doctors, nurses, ward boys and other medical staff were administered COVID-19 vaccine on January 16, the first day of the drive.

There were eight centres each in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation limits for vaccination, while 15 centres are located in Pune rural areas.

"As a precaution, we rushed the woman health worker to the Sassoon General Hospital, a day after vaccination. She underwent MRI and other tests were also conducted. As per the doctors, this (her case) does not seem to be linked to vaccination but doctors are investigating," said Ayush Prasad, Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Pune.

He added that the woman is perfectly fine and she is not serious.

"It is just that she is under observation at the hospital," Prasad said.

The CEO said that anybody requiring hospitalisation is put under the serious category of Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI).

Pune district civil surgeon Dr Ashok Nandapurkar said the condition of the woman patient is improving and she is stable.

"As per the doctors at Sassoon, the case of the woman healthcare worker is not related to vaccination so people should not get scared," he added.

Meanwhile, another 24-year-old-man working as a ward boyin a government hospital was admitted to Naidu Hospital in the city, after he complained of dizziness.

"The patient is now okay and he will be discharged shortly," said district collector Rajesh Deshmukh.

According to the officials, atotal of 302 beneficiaries have reported minor side effects after vaccination.

"Of these 302 recipients of the vaccine, 88 beneficiaries are from Pune rural area, 11 are from Pune municipal limits and 203 others are from the limits of the Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation," said an official.

