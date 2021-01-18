STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Further relocations only after translocated tigers settle down in new habitat: NTCA

Keeping a tab on the movement of tigers from the back of elephants in the absence a radio collar is an effective alternative method.

Published: 18th January 2021 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Tiger

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

RISHIKESH: The tiger relocation project in Uttarakhand will be taken further only after two tigers, one male and the other female, that were relocated recently from Corbett to Rajaji Tiger Reserve settle down completely in their new habitat, the NTCA has written to the state Forest Department.

It implies that that the proposed relocation of two more tigresses and one more tiger to the RTR from Corbett may take some more time.

It was conveyed to the Uttarakhand Forest Department by the National Tiger Conservation Authority through a letter by NTCA's DIG (Forest) Surendra Mehra, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Rajeev Bhartari said.

The NTCA letter came a few days after a tiger relocated recently from Corbett to Rajaji ran away from its enclosure at Motichoor range of the reserve dropping its radio collar behind.

When contacted NTCA's DIG (Forest) Surendra Mehra said there is a big difference between the habitat of Corbett and that of Rajaji Tiger Reserve's western part where the two tigers have recently been moved.

The biggest difference between the two habitats is the 19-km long railway tracks that pass through Rajaji Tiger Reserve's western part spread over an area of 532 square km.

Intense patrolling and vigilance needs to be done in the area till the two relocated tigers get fully acclimatised to their changed surroundings and till that time fresh relocations at RTR can wait, Mehra said.

Constant vigil of their location can be maintained through camera traps, scientific examination of their faeces and pug marks.

With a translocated tiger having run away recently from its enclosure in Motichoor range of Rajaji dropping its radio collar behind, Mehra suggested a slew of other measures to step up vigilance at the reserve.

The NTCA DIG advised the Uttarakhand Forest department to send its captive elephants to the western part of Rajaji to intensify patrolling at the reserve and step up vigilance.

Keeping a tab on the movement of tigers from the back of elephants in the absence a radio collar is an effective alternative method, he said.

Mehra also suggested that forest guards should be encouraged to use the wireless communication system and coordinate more with Dehradun forest division for better monitoring.

Intense patrolling is also required in wildlife corridors adjoining the western border of the reserve and work on National Highway Authority of India projects should be finished fast to reduce human interference in the corridors.

Dialogue should also be established with villagers living in the fringe areas of the reserve to caution them so that they don't step into the forests.

They should also be asked to inform authorities in case they happen to spot any tiger movement, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NTCA Rajaji Tiger Reserve National Tiger Conservation Authority
India Matters
A health staff taking swab sample from a woman for testing at a camp set up in Madurai. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)
One-fourth of Indian population likely infected by coronavirus: CSIR study
Representational image. (Photo | ANI)
Health worker dies in UP's Moradabad day after receiving Covid vaccine shot
For representational purposes
Don't join WhatsApp if new privacy policy is not acceptable: Delhi HC
Vegetable waste at the Bowenpally market being converted into biofuel
Hyderabad: Bowenpally market's vegetable waste generates electricity, biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Government School on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covid-19: Schools for class 10, 12 students reopen in Delhi after 10 months
US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
US capitol turned into military zone ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp