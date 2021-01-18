STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jammu and Kashmir DDC polls: Congress ready to shake hands with Gupkar parties

Ghulam Nabi Monga said his party would be supporting the 'secular forces' – PAGD in this case - in forming the DDCs.

Published: 18th January 2021 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress flag (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The Congress has extended olive branch to the Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) ahead of the formation of District Development Councils following the recently concluded DDC polls in the Jammu and Kashmir.

The Congress said it is ready to support the Gupkar Alliance on a “give and take” basis in forming the DDCs, to keep the BJP and Apni Party away from controlling the DDCs. J&K Congress vice president Ghulam Nabi Monga told this newspaper that there is no question of his party supporting the BJP and Apni Party.

In the DDC elections held for 280 seats, the PAGD had won 110 seats, BJP-75, independents-50, Congress -26, Apni Party- 12, JKNPP- 2, PDF-2 and BSP-1.

Monga said his party would be supporting the “secular forces” – PAGD in this case - in forming the DDCs.

Asked whether the party is in touch with the PAGD, he said, “Till now, nobody has approached us. But we will definitely support secular forces to defeat communal forces.” There are 20 DDCs in J&K – 10 each in Kashmir and Jammu. BJP has wrested control of six DDCs in Jammu. 

“We will extend support according to our need. We are hopeful of having our chairmen in Poonch, Rajouri and Kishtwar. We will be seeking their (PAGD) help in these three districts and wherever the other side has numbers, we can extend help,” he said. Sources in Congress said the party would help Gupkar Alliance in the Valley and would expect the Alliance to extend similar support in Jammu region.

