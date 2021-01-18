STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik's kin sent to judicial custody in drugs case

Sameer Khan was sent to 14 days judicial custody by a magistrates court after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said it does not need his further custody.

Published: 18th January 2021 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

NCP leader Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A local court on Monday remanded Sameer Khan, son-in-law of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, to 14-day judicial custody in connection with a drugs case in which he was arrested by the NCB last week.

His lawyer said they would file a bail plea this week.

Khan was arrested on January 13 and remanded to NCB custody till Monday (January 18) by a city court.

His name surfaced in the case after the central agency found an alleged online transaction of Rs 20,000 between Khan and another accused arrested earlier by the NCB.

The case also involves British national Karan Sajnani and Ramkumar Tiwari, one of the owners of the famous Muchhad Paanwala shop in the city.

The NCB has claimed that Sajnani, who has been arrested, had imported marijuana (ganja).

When the agency learnt about it and raided his house in suburban Bandra, it allegedly recovered around 200 kilograms of the contraband, its officials said earlier.

According to the NCB, Sajnani had been mixing tobacco with marijuana and selling it as a herbal product.

Sameer Khan Nawab Malik Narcotics Control Bureau
