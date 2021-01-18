STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No reports of side-effects among Chhattisgarh's COVID vaccine recipients 

A lab technician from Raipur district hospital V K Verma said that he is 58-year-old and happily gone for vaccination process so as to perform his job without the fear of getting infected. 

Published: 18th January 2021 12:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 12:39 PM   |  A+A-

Covaxin

A health official shows a Covaxin vaccine dose after a consignment of the vaccine arrived. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: With no adverse reactions or side-effects reported from anywhere in Chhattisgarh following the Covid-19 vaccination of 5592 healthcare workers, the registered beneficiaries who received the jabs were back on duty.

“Minor side-effects like complaints of mild fever or uneasiness were reported by some after the vaccination doses were administered. It is quite normal to get a lump or minor swelling where the shot was given. Nothing to worry”, said Amar Singh Thakur, the Chhattisgarh state immunization officer.

“I am absolutely fine and got engaged with our routine job. Didn’t face any problem or side-effect so far”, said Sarita Singh, a paramedical staff from Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Memorial hospital, who was among the beneficiaries inoculated.

“When we doctors are confident enough, there is no reason why others should fear it. Whoever gets their turn shouldn’t hesitate to go for the vaccination”, said Dr Aradhna Shukla, senior resident, AIIMS Raipur.

A lab technician from Raipur district hospital V K Verma said that he is 58-year-old and happily gone for vaccination process so as to perform his job without the fear of getting infected. 

Chhattisgarh witnessed 61 percent turnout on the first day of Covid vaccination drive. The vaccination will be carried out on four days a week and will not be held on Sunday, Tuesday and Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covaxin Covidshield COVID-19 Coronavirus Chhattisgarh COVID vaccine
India Matters
A health staff taking swab sample from a woman for testing at a camp set up in Madurai. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)
One-fourth of Indian population likely infected by coronavirus: CSIR study
Representational image. (Photo | ANI)
Health worker dies in UP's Moradabad day after receiving Covid vaccine shot
For representational purposes
Don't join WhatsApp if new privacy policy is not acceptable: Delhi HC
Vegetable waste at the Bowenpally market being converted into biofuel
Hyderabad: Bowenpally market's vegetable waste generates electricity, biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Government School on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covid-19: Schools for class 10, 12 students reopen in Delhi after 10 months
US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
US capitol turned into military zone ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp