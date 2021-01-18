No reports of side-effects among Chhattisgarh's COVID vaccine recipients 

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: With no adverse reactions or side-effects reported from anywhere in Chhattisgarh following the Covid-19 vaccination of 5592 healthcare workers, the registered beneficiaries who received the jabs were back on duty.

“Minor side-effects like complaints of mild fever or uneasiness were reported by some after the vaccination doses were administered. It is quite normal to get a lump or minor swelling where the shot was given. Nothing to worry”, said Amar Singh Thakur, the Chhattisgarh state immunization officer.

“I am absolutely fine and got engaged with our routine job. Didn’t face any problem or side-effect so far”, said Sarita Singh, a paramedical staff from Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Memorial hospital, who was among the beneficiaries inoculated.

“When we doctors are confident enough, there is no reason why others should fear it. Whoever gets their turn shouldn’t hesitate to go for the vaccination”, said Dr Aradhna Shukla, senior resident, AIIMS Raipur.

A lab technician from Raipur district hospital V K Verma said that he is 58-year-old and happily gone for vaccination process so as to perform his job without the fear of getting infected.

Chhattisgarh witnessed 61 percent turnout on the first day of Covid vaccination drive. The vaccination will be carried out on four days a week and will not be held on Sunday, Tuesday and Friday.