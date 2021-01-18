STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Narendra Modi takes dig at Congress, says previous government had no modern approach for metro

PM Narendra Modi said that during the previous regime there was less significant work on expansion of metro railways in the country.

Published: 18th January 2021 12:48 PM

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a veiled dig at previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime, saying that the previous government had no modern approach and policy for metro.

Speaking at the 'Bhoomi Poojan' of Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II and Surat Metro Rail Project via video conferencing, the Prime Minister said over 450 kms of metro network became operational in the last six years.

"Work on projects worth Rs 17,000 crore is starting from today. This shows that the country's efforts for new infrastructure projects is increasing during COVID-19. Ahmedabad and Surat are cities that will empower self-reliant India. Ahmedabad and Surat are receiving very important gifts today. Metro will further strengthen the connectivity in two major business centres of the country - Ahmedabad and Surat," he said.

"These metro projects are being conceptualised to meet the needs of the future. Our cities will get better facilities," PM Modi said.

He further added that during the previous regime there was less significant work on expansion of metro railways in the country.

The Prime Minister said work is underway on 1,000 kms long metro network in 27 cities.

"Before 2014, only 225 kms of metro line became operational in 10-12 years. In last 6 years, over 450 kms of metro network became operational. At present, work is underway on 1,000 kms long metro network in 27 cities. Once there was no modern approach for metro, and there was no metro policy. As a result, there are different metro in different cities based on different techniques and facility. There was no integration of metro with other public transport mediums," he asserted.

"Today, we are developing transportation system of cities as integrated system. We are developing cities' transport system like integrated system, which means that bus, metro, rail will not ply as per their own design but work as collective system, complementary to each other," he added.

The Prime Minister said Surat is eighth biggest city in terms of population and fourth fastest growing city in the world. "Nine out of 10 diamonds are cut in Surat. In Surat, 20 per cent population used to live in jhuggis and now it is only 6 per cent," he added. (ANI)

