Tejashwi meets Bihar Governor, hands over memorandum on 'deteriorating' law and order

Yadav, leader of the opposition in the state assembly, visited the Raj Bhavan heading a delegation of senior RJD leaders.

Published: 18th January 2021 10:26 PM

tejashwi yadav

Tejashwi Yadav addresses media. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday met Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan and handed over a memorandum highlighting the alleged deterioration in the state's law and order situation.

"The governor took a serious note of the points made by us in the memorandum and gave the assurance of his intervention," Yadav later told reporters.

In the two-page memorandum, the former deputy chief minister alleged that as per the NCRB figures, the number of cognisable offences reported in the state grew more than two- fold between 2005, when Nitish Kumar took over as the chief minister, and 2019.

He also highlighted the failure of the police in nabbing those involved in the murder of Rupesh Kumar Singh, a well-connected airline official who was gunned down by unidentified assailants in Patna last week.

"We reiterate that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has become tired and helpless and incapable of handling his responsibilities. He holds the Home portfolio and knows it well enough that his claims of rule of law are hollow," Yadav said.

