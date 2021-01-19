BJP workers on way to Suvendu's rally in Khejuri attacked

By PTI

KHEJURIA: BJP workers on the way to attend party leader Suvendu Adhikari's rally in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district were attacked with crude bombs and stones on Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened around 2. 15 pm when the BJP workers were heading towards Heria to attend the rally, they said.

Several BJP workers were injured as crude bombs and stones were hurled, besides a few vehicles were also vandalised, following which roads were blocked by them in protest, a police officer said.

BJP alleged that TMC workers were behind the incident, a charge denied by the ruling party.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident yet as a large number of policemen are busy at the rally venue for ensuring security, the officer said.

"The incident happened around 2. 15 pm as some unidentified people attacked the BJP workers who were going to attend a rally. Some of them were injured. We are looking into the matter and the situation is under control," he added.