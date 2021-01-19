Chidambaram demands explanation from Modi government on BJP MP's claim of 'Chinese' village in Arunachal

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram demanded answers from the government on Monday on BJP MP Tapir Gao's claim that China has built a 100-house village in the "disputed area" deep into the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh.

He said if the allegation made out by the BJP MP is true, will the government again give a clean chit to China or blame previous governments for it.

Arunachal Pradesh is an Indian state, but China considers it as its territory.

There is a border dispute between the two neighbouring countries and there has been a troops build-up in eastern Ladakh after a bloody clash between the Indian Army and the People's Liberation of Army (PLA) of China in June last year.

India lost 20 soldiers in the Galwan valley clash.

China also lost many soldiers but did not disclose the number of casualties.

Chidambaram, who was the home minister in the UPA government, also alleged that the Chinese have altered the status quo in Arunachal Pradesh.

"Mr Tapir Gao MP, belonging to BJP, has alleged that deep into Arunachal Pradesh, in a 'disputed area' within Indian territory, the Chinese have built a 100-house village, a bazaar and a two-lane road in the last year.

"If this is true, it is clear that the Chinese have altered the status quo by converting a disputed area into a permanent settlement of Chinese nationals. What has the government to say about these startling facts?" he asked.

"Will the government give another clean chit to China? Or will the government give a convoluted explanation blaming previous governments?" the senior Congress leader asked in a series of tweets.