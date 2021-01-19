COVID-19: Uttarakhand to get 92,500 more vaccine doses soon

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand will get 92,500 Covishield vaccine doses of COVID-19. The doses will reach in Dehradun on January 20, 2021.

Covishield is a vaccine by University of Oxford, AstraZeneca vaccine.

Trivendra Singh Rawat, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand said, "We are thankful to the insight and leadership of our visionary Prime Minister. Our state as well as the country will soon be immune to the Covid 19 virus and we will win this fight."

The state had already got 1.13 lakh vaccine doses earlier this month to start vaccination drive on January 16. Till Tuesday, total 6119 frontline workers were vaccinated across 13 districts of the hill state while on Tuesday, total 1882 were vaccinated across 34 chosen centers of the state.

Arrangements to vaccinate over 3 lakh people in six months Uttarakhand have been put in place, said state government officials.

The priority will be given to the front line workers such as state health department workers including doctors, vulnerable group who carry comorbidities and are susceptible to the infection, health workers along with those who are directly or indirectly involved in fightinging the epidemic.

Officials also added that sanitation facilities, transport and internet connectivity is being ensured to make vaccination drive hassle free for the people.

More than 93,000 health workers of the hill state will be given COVID19 vaccine free of cost added the officials.