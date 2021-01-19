STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
EPS meets Amit Shah in Delhi amid alliance whispers

CM to meet PM Narendra Modi today; Jayakumar, Shanmugam part of delegation

Published: 19th January 2021 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami greets Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Monday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/NEW DELHI: Barely two months after the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah’s high-octane visit to Chennai, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami called on him in New Delhi on Monday. The two leaders are learnt to have discussed the political situation in Tamil Nadu.

The 45-minute meeting is under a lot of political glare because there has been no progress from the BJP top brass after the surprise announcement made by Palaniswami and deputy Chief Minister, O Panneerselvam, during Shah’s November 21 Chennai visit, that the AIADMK alliance with the BJP would continue.

Palaniswami was accompanied by Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar at Monday’s meeting, in which Chief Secretary K Shanmugam and Chief Minister’s secretaries were also present. It could not be ascertained whether Palaniswami held a one-on-one discussion with Shah.

The Chief Minister is, however, scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday at 10.30 am.Sources said Palaniswami is likely to invite Modi to the State to inaugurate a slew of projects.

On its part, the BJP has also been planning to schedule a few high profile visits to Tamil Nadu, ahead of the elections, as the party is keen to throw its hat in the ring in a good number of seats as part of its strategy to keep the DMK at bay.

Meanwhile in Chennai, Pannerselvam, who is also the party coordinator, used a party meeting, held to discuss the arrangements for the celebration of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary on February 24, to give a pep talk to members.

At the meeting, termed Amma Peravai (Amma’s birthday), Panneerselvam, said: “Issues are bound to happen even in families with just two or three siblings. The AIADMK has nearly 1.5 crore cadre. We have to set aside our differences and work for the party’s victory in the upcoming elections, because our only objective is to re-establish the AIADMK government after the polls.”

“That would be an appropriate tribute to our Amma (J Jayalalithaa),” added Panneerselvam.

