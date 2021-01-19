STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Farmer unions build up for Republic Day tractor parade with village-level rallies

Already tractor rallies have been held in places like Nawanshahr and Gurdaspur as a build-up to the proposed January 26 event, farmer leaders said.

Published: 19th January 2021 09:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 09:25 PM   |  A+A-

tractor rally

Farmers tractor march start at Ghazipur border and en route to Eastern and Western peripheral on Thursday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Farmer unions have begun holding tractor rallies at villages in Punjab to mobilise people for their planned tractor parade in Delhi on Republic Day.

Already tractor rallies have been held in places like Nawanshahr and Gurdaspur as a build-up to the proposed January 26 event, farmer leaders said.

More are planned over the next two days.

"There is a great enthusiasm among people in Punjab to become part of the tractor parade," Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan said on Tuesday.

He claimed that five to 10 tractors are ready to leave for Delhi from many villages, and in some over 50 are lined up.

"We are fully geared up for a tractor parade. We have given a call for taking out tractor marches in all villages in the state on January 20 and 21 in view of the January 26 tractor parade," said Kokrikalan.

"We are taking out tractor marches to make people aware of the January 26 tractor parade," a farmer who took part in a rally in Gurdaspur said.

He said the aim is get the maximum participation possible for the Republic Day event to press for the repeal of the three "black laws" on farming.

Another farmer said they wanted to let the government know that there are still many tractors left in Punjab, even after the massing of tractor-trolleys by farmers protesting at Delhi's border.

"We still have a large number of tractors back home that will move towards Delhi for the tractor parade," another farmer said.

Farmer unions have announced that they would hold the parade on Delhi's Outer Ring Road as part of the protest against the new agri-marketing laws enacted at the Centre.

In the Supreme Court recently, the Centre had sought an injunction against the January 26 rally or any protest that could disrupt the official celebrations that day.

But the apex court said the police had all the authority to deal with the matter.

Farmer unions have said they planned to hold their parade on the periphery of the national capital and would not disrupt the official Republic Day event.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Sidhupur) president Jagjit Singh Dallewal said 20,000-25,000 tractors would come to Delhi from Punjab alone for the planned parade.

Farmers with their tractors will leave for Delhi later this week, union leaders said.

"Our batches will start moving towards Delhi from January 23 and 24," Kokrikalan said.

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher said their batches will head for the capital on January 20 and January 22.

BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) vice president Harinder Kaur Bindu said women who are camping at the Delhi border and those who come later from Punjab will take part in the parade.

"Several women will also drive tractors on January 26," she said.

Kokrikalan said announcements are being made from gurdwaras and from vehicles fitted with loudspeakers for mobilising people for the parade.

Farmer leaders have earlier said their tractors would fly the national flag and also carry the flag of their organisations.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana have been camping at Delhi's borders for several weeks, demanding the repeal of the farm laws and a legal guarantee on the minimum support price for crops.

They claim that the new laws would weaken the MSP system.

But the Centre says the MSP system will remain and the new laws only provide more options for farmers to sell their produce.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Republic Day 2021 Tractor Rallies Farmers Protests Farm Laws
India Matters
Army personnel receives a dose of Covishield vaccine at a military hospital in UP’s Prayagraj on Monday during a countrywide Covid-19 inoculation drive. (Photo | PTI)
Over 3.81 lakh receive COVID jabs, 580 adverse events reported
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'People with fever, pregnant & breastfeeding women must avoid Covaxin'
Rishabh Pant (C) gestures as team celebrate victory in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. (Photo | AFP)
Gabba Test: History is made as India win, claim series 2-1
A still from web series 'Tandav'.
Tandav row: Call for censor board for OTT grows louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
COVID-19 vaccination: 302 health workers in Pune report minor side effects
For representational purposes
Ministry of Electronics asks Whatsapp to withdraw changes to privacy policy
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp