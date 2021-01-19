Former BSP leaders Naseemuddin Siddiqui, Ramachal Rajbhar held in 2016 case, sent to jail

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Former BSP general secretary Naseemuddin Siddiqui and the party’s ex-state unit chief Ramachal Rajbhar have been arrested and sent to jail on Tuesday for allegedly using indecent and abusive language against the women members of BJP leader Dayashankar Singh's family.

Both the leaders had surrendered in the MP/MLA court in connection with the case.

Currently, Naseemuddin Siddiqui is a member of the Indian National Congress. Siddiqui was expelled from the BSP over his differences with party chief Mayawati on the charge of indulging in anti-party activities.

Both Siddiqui and Rajbhar had surrendered after a special court for lawmakers on Monday ordered for the attachment of their properties for evading arrest in the case.

As per the sources, as both the leaders were produced in the court, the special judge Pawan Kumar Rai ordered to send both to jail rejecting their application for interim bail. The court ordered the two leaders to file for regular bail on Wednesday.

Siddiqui and Rajbhar were wanted in the case lodged against them on the basis of the complaint filed by Tetri Devi, mother of BJP leader Dayashankar Singh at Hazratganj police station in Lucknow on July 22, 2016.

The matter pertained to an assembly of the BSP workers led by Naseemuddin Siddiqui and Ramachal Rajbhar at the Ambedkar statue in Hazaratganj in July 2016. During the gathering, both the leaders had used indecent language against the mother, wife, and daughter of Dayashankar Singh in response to the latter's unpleasant comments on BSP supremo Mayawati. The leaders were also accused of inciting the mob for violence and vandalism.

In the FIR lodged by Tetri Devi, Mayawati was also named as an accused. The other BSP leaders named in the case included Mewalal Gautam, Naushad Ali, and AS Rao. Lucknow police had filed the chargesheet in the connection with the case in the MP/MLA court on January 12, 2018.