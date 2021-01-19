STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Former BSP leaders Naseemuddin Siddiqui, Ramachal Rajbhar held in 2016 case, sent to jail

Both the leaders had used indecent language against the mother, wife, and daughter of BJP leader Dayashankar Singh in response to the latter's unpleasant comments on BSP supremo Mayawati.

Published: 19th January 2021 08:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 08:08 PM   |  A+A-

Former BSP general secretary Naseemuddin Siddiqui (Photo | Twitter/@Nasimuddin_UP)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Former BSP general secretary Naseemuddin Siddiqui and the party’s ex-state unit chief Ramachal Rajbhar have been arrested and sent to jail on Tuesday for allegedly using indecent and abusive language against the women members of BJP leader Dayashankar Singh's family. 

Both the leaders had surrendered in the MP/MLA court in connection with the case.

Currently, Naseemuddin Siddiqui is a member of the Indian National Congress. Siddiqui was expelled from the BSP over his differences with party chief Mayawati on the charge of indulging in anti-party activities.

Both Siddiqui and Rajbhar had surrendered after a special court for lawmakers on Monday ordered for the attachment of their properties for evading arrest in the case.

As per the sources, as both the leaders were produced in the court, the special judge Pawan Kumar Rai ordered to send both to jail rejecting their application for interim bail. The court ordered the two leaders to file for regular bail on Wednesday.

Siddiqui and Rajbhar were wanted in the case lodged against them on the basis of the complaint filed by Tetri Devi, mother of BJP leader Dayashankar Singh at Hazratganj police station in Lucknow on July 22, 2016.

The matter pertained to an assembly of the BSP workers led by Naseemuddin Siddiqui and Ramachal Rajbhar at the Ambedkar statue in Hazaratganj in July 2016. During the gathering, both the leaders had used indecent language against the mother, wife, and daughter of Dayashankar Singh in response to the latter's unpleasant comments on BSP supremo Mayawati. The leaders were also accused of inciting the mob for violence and vandalism.

In the FIR lodged by Tetri Devi, Mayawati was also named as an accused. The other BSP leaders named in the case included Mewalal Gautam, Naushad Ali, and AS Rao. Lucknow police had filed the chargesheet in the connection with the case in the MP/MLA court on January 12, 2018.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naseemuddin Siddiqui Ramachal Rajbhar Dayashankar Singh UP Police
India Matters
Army personnel receives a dose of Covishield vaccine at a military hospital in UP’s Prayagraj on Monday during a countrywide Covid-19 inoculation drive. (Photo | PTI)
Over 3.81 lakh receive COVID jabs, 580 adverse events reported
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'People with fever, pregnant & breastfeeding women must avoid Covaxin'
Rishabh Pant (C) gestures as team celebrate victory in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. (Photo | AFP)
Gabba Test: History is made as India win, claim series 2-1
A still from web series 'Tandav'.
Tandav row: Call for censor board for OTT grows louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
COVID-19 vaccination: 302 health workers in Pune report minor side effects
For representational purposes
Ministry of Electronics asks Whatsapp to withdraw changes to privacy policy
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp