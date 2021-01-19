STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Irked with pension grade, man tries to set ablaze MP official

Before he could light a match after pouring petrol on divisional forest officer Lavit Bharti, he was caught by those in the vicinity.

Representational image

By PTI

SHIVPURI: A retired government staffer on Tuesday tried to set ablaze a forest department official in anger over pension issues he was facing, police in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district said.

However, before retired forest department clerk Kailash Narayan Bhargava could light a match after pouring petrol on divisional forest officer Lavit Bharti, he was caught by those in the vicinity, an official said.

"He reached my office on Tuesday and poured petrol on me and then on himself. But he was caught by staff in the premises before he could light a match. Bhargava is angry with the pension fixed for him after he retired two years ago. He wants to be placed in a higher pension grade," Bharti said.

Sub Divisional Officer of Police Sudhir Singh Kushwaha said a case under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) has been registered against Bhargava.

