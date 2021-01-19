STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Modi named Somnath Temple trust chairman; second PM to hold post

Modi, one of the trustees of the Shree Somnath Trust, was named to the top post unanimously during a meeting which he attended by via video conferencing.

Published: 19th January 2021 12:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 12:48 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Monday unanimously chosen as the new chairman of the trust which manages the world famous Somnath Temple at Prabhas Patan town in Gujarat's Gir-Somnath district, becoming the second PM to hold the post.

Modi, one of the trustees of the Shree Somnath Trust, was named to the top post unanimously during a meeting which he attended by via video conferencing.

"The trustees unanimously chose Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi as the next chairman of the Trust, to guide it in the times to come.

"The Prime Minister accepted the responsibility and also appreciated the efforts of Team Somnath," said a PIB release in Delhi.

"He expressed hope that together, the trust will be able to further improve infrastructure, accommodation arrangements, recreation facilities and help establish stronger connection of the pilgrims with our great heritage.

"A review of the facilities, ongoing activities and projects was also carried out during the meeting," it said.

At the virtual meeting, the trustees paid tributes to former Gujarat Chief Minister late Keshubhai Patel, the ex-chairman of the Trust.

After former PM Morarji Desai, Modi is the second Prime Minister who has been appointed the chairman of the temple trust.

As per trust records, Modi has become the eighth chairman of the trust.

The post of the Somnath Trust's chairman fell vacant after the death of Patel in October last year.

Patel had served as the chairman for 16 years (2004-2020).

Current trustees include BJP leader LK Advani, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat-based scholar JD Parmar and businessman Harshvardhan Neotia.

Trustee-Secretary P K Laheri said Shah proposed the name of Modi as the next chairman.

"While Shah proposed the name of PM Modi as chairman, I seconded it and the other trustees then unanimously elected the PM as the new chairman.

"The trustees would hold another meeting to discuss future plans," Laheri told reporters after the meeting on Monday evening.

As per the records, Desai had served as the chairman between 1967 and 1995.

Besides Desai and Patel, some of the illustrious past chairpersons of the trust include Jamsaheb Digvijaya Singh Ji, Kanaiyalal Munshi, Jay Krishna Hari Vallabh, Dineshbhai Shah and Prasanvadan Mehta, the release said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Modi Somnath Temple Shree Somnath Trust
India Matters
Army personnel receives a dose of Covishield vaccine at a military hospital in UP’s Prayagraj on Monday during a countrywide Covid-19 inoculation drive. (Photo | PTI)
Over 3.81 lakh receive COVID jabs, 580 adverse events reported
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'People with fever, pregnant & breastfeeding women must avoid Covaxin'
Rishabh Pant (C) gestures as team celebrate victory in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. (Photo | AFP)
Gabba Test: History is made as India win, claim series 2-1
A still from web series 'Tandav'.
Tandav row: Call for censor board for OTT grows louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
COVID-19 vaccination: 302 health workers in Pune report minor side effects
For representational purposes
Ministry of Electronics asks Whatsapp to withdraw changes to privacy policy
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp