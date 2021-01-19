Over 3.81 lakh receive COVID jabs, 580 adverse events reported

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A total of 3,81,305 beneficiaries have so far been vaccinated for Covid-19 and 580 adverse events following immunisation were reported in the first three days of the inoculation drive in the country, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

It also said of the two deaths reported, the death of 52-year-old Mahipal Singh from Moradabad in UP (who was vaccinated on January 16 and died on the evening of January 17) was not related to vaccination as per the post mortem report.

“The postmortem report by a board of three doctors revealed death due to reveals the immediate cause of death as a cardio-pulmonary disease (pockets of pus in lungs, enlarged heart)- not related to vaccination,” Manohar Agnani, additional secretary in the health ministry, said at a press briefing.Agnani said 1,48,266 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 25 states and Union Territories till 5 pm on Monday.

The second person to die was a 43-year-old man in Karnataka’s Bellary. The government said “the cause of death anterior wall infarction with cardio-pulmonary failure”.

The postmortem is yet to be done, it said.

Of the 1,48,266 beneficiaries who were administered the vaccine on Monday, 8,656 were from Bihar, 1,822 from Assam, 36,888 from Karnataka, 7,070 from Kerala, 6,665 from MP, 7,628 from Tamil Nadu, 10,352 from Telangana, 11,588 from West Bengal and 3111 were from Delhi.

Agnani said seven hospitalisations have so far been reported in the country since the nationwide drive began on January 16.

In Delhi, three hospitalisations were reported, out of which, two have been discharged, and one with fainting is under observation at Max Hospital in Patparganj.

In Uttarakhand, one of the beneficiaries is stable and under observation at AIIMS Rishikesh, the official stated.

In Chhattisgarh, one beneficiary is under observation, while in Karnataka, two cases of hospitalizations were reported, he said.“No case of serious/severe AEFI attributable to vaccination till date,” he added.