STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Three held for trying to protest in support of farmers in Shimla

Himachal Congress president Kuldeep Rathore visited the Sadar police station to meet the arrested men.

Published: 19th January 2021 11:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 11:43 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers ride tractors during a protest against new farm laws at Ghazipur Border, in New Delhi

Farmers ride tractors during a protest against new farm laws at Ghazipur Border, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

SHIMLA: Three men have been arrested for allegedly trying to hold without permission a protest in support of farmers at the Ridge Maidan here on Tuesday, police said.

Karandeep Sandhu, Harpreet Singh and Gurpreet Singh from Punjab's Mohali and Chandigarh were arrested under Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) sections 107 (apprehension of breach of peace) and 151 (arrest to prevent cognizable offences) as they had no permission either from the Home Department or from the deputy commissioner to hold the protest, a police spokesperson said.

Himachal Congress president Kuldeep Rathore visited the Sadar police station to meet the arrested men.

In a statement, the state Congress chief said they supported the farmers' demand for repeal of the three new agri laws.

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) state president Vijendra Mehra and its general secretary Prem Gautam hit out at the state government over the arrests.

In a statement, they said they would send CITU groups from Shimla, Hamirpur and Kullu on January 24 to each of the 12 districts of Himachal Pradesh to spread awareness among the people against the three farm laws.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farmers Protests Farm Laws
India Matters
Army personnel receives a dose of Covishield vaccine at a military hospital in UP’s Prayagraj on Monday during a countrywide Covid-19 inoculation drive. (Photo | PTI)
Over 3.81 lakh receive COVID jabs, 580 adverse events reported
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'People with fever, pregnant & breastfeeding women must avoid Covaxin'
Rishabh Pant (C) gestures as team celebrate victory in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. (Photo | AFP)
Gabba Test: History is made as India win, claim series 2-1
A still from web series 'Tandav'.
Tandav row: Call for censor board for OTT grows louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
COVID-19 vaccination: 302 health workers in Pune report minor side effects
For representational purposes
Ministry of Electronics asks Whatsapp to withdraw changes to privacy policy
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp