STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Three injured in fight over cricket match in Maharashtra; FIR against five

Three persons have been injured after being allegedly beaten up by members of a rival team following a dispute over a local cricket match.

Published: 19th January 2021 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Fight

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

THANE: Three persons have been injured after being allegedly beaten up by members of a rival team following a dispute over a local cricket match in Navi Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Sunday in Kalamboli area and based on a complaint filed by the victims, the police registered an FIR against five persons on Monday, an official from Kalamboli police station said.

A team of a local corporator won the cricket match played on Sunday.

However, the winning and losing teams had a heated argument after the match and came to blows.

Later, around 10 pm, some members of the team which lost the match went to a medical store owned by three brothers, who were part of the winning team, and allegedly beat up the latter, the official said.

The accused also allegedly abused the victims and threatened them with dire consequences, he said.

The three brothers received severe injuries and were admitted to a hospital, the official said.

Based on their complaint, the police registered a case under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 307 (attempt to murder), against five persons, he said, adding that no arrest has been made so far.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra Crime Mumbai Crime Maharashtra Cricket Match Mumbai Cricket Match
India Matters
Army personnel receives a dose of Covishield vaccine at a military hospital in UP’s Prayagraj on Monday during a countrywide Covid-19 inoculation drive. (Photo | PTI)
Over 3.81 lakh receive COVID jabs, 580 adverse events reported
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'People with fever, pregnant & breastfeeding women must avoid Covaxin'
Rishabh Pant (C) gestures as team celebrate victory in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. (Photo | AFP)
Gabba Test: History is made as India win, claim series 2-1
A still from web series 'Tandav'.
Tandav row: Call for censor board for OTT grows louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
COVID-19 vaccination: 302 health workers in Pune report minor side effects
For representational purposes
Ministry of Electronics asks Whatsapp to withdraw changes to privacy policy
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp