STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Allow vaccine for non-healthcare workers to curb wastage: IMA

IMA's MP unit said govt should make a provision for including those persons in the vaccination drive who are interested in getting doses so that maximum number of people benefit.

Published: 20th January 2021 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2021 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

A medic shows a Covishield vaccine vial after the virtual launch of the vaccination drive by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | Ashish Krishna, EPS)

A medic shows a COVID-19 vaccine vial (Photo | Ashish Krishna, EPS)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Apex medical body IMA on Wednesday expressed concern over not all pre-registered beneficiaries turning up for receiving COVID-19 vaccines and suggested the Madhya Pradesh government to allow inoculation of people interested in getting doses.

The Madhya Pradesh unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), the apex body of doctors, said allowing vaccination of people outside the priority group, currently only healthcare workers are being inoculated, will help in preventing the "wastage" of the medicine.

The government should make a provision for including those persons in the vaccination drive who are interested in getting doses so that maximum number of people benefit," IMA MP Joint Secretary Dr Sudeep Pathak told PTI.

"At present, once a vial is opened, then it can be administered to a maximum of 10 persons at a time. But when the number of persons (planned recipients) is less, then the medicine goes waste after a certain period of time, he said.

Pathak suggested making such a provision in Co-WIN, the dedicated digital platform for the nationwide inoculation drive, so that those willing to get the shot but not registered, can be given vaccine to prevent its wastage.

A vial of 5 ml can be administered to 10 individuals and once it is opened, it can be kept only for six hours, senior doctor Jayant Yadav said.

As per daily reports, the vaccination target is not 100 per cent anywhere and in that scenario, it will be in the larger interest if people ready for inoculation are allowed to get the doses by registering themselves on the portal, Pathak said.

However, MP's Additional Director (Vaccination) Dr Santosh Shukla denied reports in a section of the media that vaccine doses are getting wasted in the state.

The dose left in the last vial (of the day) cannot be termed as wastage and it is within the permissible limits of 0.4 per cent to 5 per cent which is allowed under government guidelines, Shukla said.

It is happening only with the last vial of the day. But it cannot be termed as wastage. Those who are saying so are wrong.

Only those vials get wasted which get opened as that is not allowed to be used again. But it (such number) is very minimal and within permissible limits, he said.

Shukla informed they have requested the Centre to make a provision in the portal to accommodate those ready for vaccination and the same is under consideration.

He said the central governments immunisation director, during a visit here on Tuesday, had termed Madhya Pradesh as the "best performing" state in the country on COVID-19 vaccination front and making arrangements for it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
covid vaccines vaccine priority group
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
Telangana health worker dies after Covid jab, official says no vaccine link
S-400 long-range surface missile (File| PTI)
Indian military team to leave for Russia soon to train on S-400 missiles
Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Opinions can change, says CJI Bobde; defends farm panel
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu top 3 states in Niti Innovation Index

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L-R) Doug Emhoff, US VP-elect Kamala Harris, incoming US First Lady Jill Biden, US President-elect Joe Biden and Senator from Missouri Roy Blunt arrive at US Capitol. (AFP)
Joe Biden's presidential inauguration: As Indian as it can get!
A health official shows a dose of Covaxin. The vaccine was developed in Hyderabad. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People with fever, pregnant and breastfeeding women avoid Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp