Bihar IAS officer enters India Book of Records for biggest walkathon on voter awareness

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: If there is a will, there's a way. Proving the old saying right, former district magistrate of Bihar's Muzaffarpur Dr Chandrashekhar Singh figured in the latest edition of the India Book of Records for organising the biggest walkathon on voter awareness in 2020 during the assembly elections.

According to the office of the chief electoral officer, Dr Singh, now the Patna district magistrate, ensured that a record number of 5,33,588 people took part in the walkathon across Muzaffarpur district on October 30 for an hour.

The walkathon had created massive awareness among the voters leading to a rise in the polling percentage in the assembly elections.

The IAS officer not only created awareness but also educated the electorate on their voting rights and the importance of their participation in the Bihar assembly elections amid the strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols.

Lakhs of people, who had participated in the walkathon, had followed social distancing and worn face masks.

Chief editor of the India Book of Records Dr Biswaroop Roy Choudhury has issued the certificate for ensuring maximum participation in a voter awareness walkathon.

Expressing thanks to the India Book of Records, Dr Singh said that the credit also goes to the dedicated and motivated team of Muzaffarpur who ensured the success of the walkathon in 2020.