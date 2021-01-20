STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar IAS officer enters India Book of Records for biggest walkathon on voter awareness

Dr Chandrashekhar Singh ensured that a record number of 5,33,588 people took part in the walkathon across Muzaffarpur district on October 30

Published: 20th January 2021 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2021 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

Dr Chandrashekhar Singh

Dr Chandrashekhar Singh

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: If there is a will, there's a way. Proving the old saying right, former district magistrate of Bihar's Muzaffarpur Dr Chandrashekhar Singh figured in the latest edition of the India Book of Records for organising the biggest walkathon on voter awareness in 2020 during the assembly elections.

According to the office of the chief electoral officer, Dr Singh, now the Patna district magistrate, ensured that a record number of 5,33,588 people took part in the walkathon across Muzaffarpur district on October 30 for an hour.

The walkathon had created massive awareness among the voters leading to a rise in the polling percentage in the assembly elections.

The IAS officer not only created awareness but also educated the electorate on their voting rights and the importance of their participation in the Bihar assembly elections amid the strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols.

Lakhs of people, who had participated in the walkathon, had followed social distancing and worn face masks.

Chief editor of the India Book of Records Dr Biswaroop Roy Choudhury has issued the certificate for ensuring maximum participation in a voter awareness walkathon.

Expressing thanks to the India Book of Records, Dr Singh said that the credit also goes to the dedicated and motivated team of Muzaffarpur who ensured the success of the walkathon in 2020.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar Muzaffarpur Chandrashekhar Singh Bihar Assembly Elections
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
Telangana health worker dies after Covid jab, official says no vaccine link
S-400 long-range surface missile (File| PTI)
Indian military team to leave for Russia soon to train on S-400 missiles
Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Opinions can change, says CJI Bobde; defends farm panel
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu top 3 states in Niti Innovation Index

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L-R) Doug Emhoff, US VP-elect Kamala Harris, incoming US First Lady Jill Biden, US President-elect Joe Biden and Senator from Missouri Roy Blunt arrive at US Capitol. (AFP)
Joe Biden's presidential inauguration: As Indian as it can get!
A health official shows a dose of Covaxin. The vaccine was developed in Hyderabad. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People with fever, pregnant and breastfeeding women avoid Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp