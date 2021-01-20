STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress wants to derail government-farmers talks: BJP 

JP Nadda had early in the day posted a series of questions to Rahul Gandhi after the latter addressed a press conference to attack the government.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (C) addresses the media on Tuesday.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (C) addresses the media on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The BJP on Tuesday accused the Congress of working to derail the ongoing talks between the Centre and farmers’ unions, hitting back at Opposition party’s leader Rahul Gandhi over his attack on the Narendra Modi government over farm laws and national security.        

Senior BJP leader and Union minister Prakash Javadekar said the Congress does not want the talks to succeed and has resorted to obstructive tactics. 

“The Congress is adopting the strategy of protest-obstacle. The presser of Gandhi shows the desperation of the Congress. The talks with the farmers continue and we are confident that it will succeed,” said the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting at the BJP headquarters. 

BJP chief J P Nadda had early in the day posted a series of questions to Gandhi after the latter addressed a press conference to attack the government.

“When is the Rahul Gandhi and the Congress stop spreading falsehood on matters related to China? Can he refute that thousands of kms of areas, including the place stated by him in Arunachala Pradesh was gifted to China by none other than (former PM Jawahar Lal) Nehru?” asked Nadda in his tweets. 

Both Nadda and Javadekar reiterated that the Congress had promised in the party manifesto of steps to reform the agricultural marketing. Reacting to the unveiling of the book ‘Kheti ka khoon’ by Gandhi, Javadekar charged that the Congress has an apparent love for the word ‘khoon (blood)’. 

“Weren’t the 1984 riots and the consequent massacre of Sikhs across the country khoon ki kheti (harvest of blood),” asked Javadekar. 

‘No change in our route of tractor rally on R-Day’  

CHANDIGARH: Farm union leaders have told the Delhi Police that a peaceful tractor march and tableux depicting the lives of farmers will be taken out on the Outer Ring Road in the national capital.

The unions said the police ited traffic and security constraints on the Outer Ring Road to request them for choosing an alternative route, but the proposal was turned down.

“We told the police not to waste our time. We will carry out our tractor rally as per schedule. But we assured them that it will be peaceful and we will return to our demonstration sites,’’ a farm leader said. A large number of tableuxs depicting the culture of  different states will form the part of the parade and we are under construction,’’ he said.

Similarly, Swaraj India’s Yogendra Yadav said the tractor parade will be taken out on the route which has already been planned before. 

