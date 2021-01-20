Four soldiers injured in Pakistani firing along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor sector

By PTI

KAMMU: Four soldiers of the Army sustained injuries as Pakistani troops opened fire targeting forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor sector, official sources said on Wednesday.

The ceasefire violation from across the LoC in the Keri Battal area took place on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, they said.

Four soldiers suffered splinter injuries and were shifted to the military hospital in Udhampur for treatment, the sources added.