STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Government creating Ttandav' over Amazon web series: Akhilesh Yadav

His statement came in the wake of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry seeking an explanation from the OTT platform over the series, and at least three FIRs being filed.

Published: 20th January 2021 12:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2021 12:03 AM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav Tuesday accused the government of creating a big fuss over Amazon Prime's political saga "Tandav", which he called a "minor" web series.

His statement came in the wake of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry seeking an explanation from the OTT platform over the series, and at least three FIRs being filed with different police stations in Uttar Pradesh against the makers and the artistes of the show.

"What is Tandav?" Yadav told reporters here to a question over the controversy.

"It is a minor series. And you are creating a 'tandav' (a dance form associated with Hindu god Lord Shiva) over it."

Yadav also said OTT platforms gained popularity during the lockdown period and asked as to when an Indian platform will be created that can rival Amazon.

"You talked about swadeshi Andolan and let a foreign platform loot millions of rupees. Tell me when will there be a homemade platform that can rival Amazon," Yadav said, confessing he does not have an Amazon subscription and he has not watched the series.

"Tandav", a nine-episode political thriller starring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, started streaming last week and is neck-deep in trouble with loud calls for its ban and an FIR against its makers in Lucknow.

At the center of the row is a scene with Zeeshan, in the role of college student Shiva, playing the Hindu god Mahadev in a theatre production.

The cast and the crew of "Tandav" had to "unconditionally" apologize in a bid to quell the controversy surrounding the show.

On Tuesday, they agreed to implement changes to address concerns raised over the series.

Yadav also attacked the BJP over the ongoing protests against the farm laws, alleging the leaders of the party have nothing to do with agriculture but they just want to control the market linked with it and make profit.

"We are associated with farming, the BJP is not," he claimed.

He said January 26 is a good day for the government to accept the demands of farmers who want the three new agri laws repealed and a legal guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

"There can't be a bigger display of love for the country and respect for the constitution. The BJP has got an opportunity to (exhibit) their patriotism and love for this country," he said.

On the National Investigation Agency (NIA) serving notices to some farmer union leaders, he said they have been issued as farmers are agitating against the laws.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister was speaking at an event to welcome young-achievers and leaders into the party fold.

He said declining employment opportunities, "privatization of education and politicization of educational institutions" are the burning issues the youth of the country faces.

He also claimed the stringent National Security Act was being invoked against youths who speak their mind and alleged nothing of this sort is taking place anywhere else in the world.

He also alleged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his deputy were withdrawing cases lodged against them.

The state today tops parameters such as crime against women, fake encounters, communal violence and hooch tragedy deaths among others, he alleged.

It is also for the first time that "the court has said" that there is a jungle raj in the state, he said.

The Allahabad High Court had recently quashed an FIR against a man who allegedly tweeted that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had transformed the state into a "jungle raj".

Yadav also raised the issue of national security after reports that China has built a village near Arunachal Pradesh, saying Google maps show China raised constructions in the area over the past few months.

On a question on the biennial MLC elections on 12 seats, the SP chief said he ought to have fielded a third candidate also "since some of the BJP MLAs were ready to vote for his party".

The SP has fielded two nominees as per its strength in the Assembly and the BJP 10 for the election whose process is presently underway.

Later, reacting on Yadav's remark against the BJP government, BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh said that "at the time the houses of criminals and mafias are being bulldozed their bosses are feeling the pain".

"It's ironic that Akhilesh is raising fingers at the BJP government under whose regime Uttar Pradesh is shining. During the previous SP regime, the state witnessed international shame over poor law and order," Singh said in a statement here.

"It was due to his faulty policies that the SP was voted out of power by the people. Even after forging opportunistic alliances, people discarded the SP due to which entire the opposition is demoralised," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akhilesh Yadav Tandav Amazon Prime
India Matters
Army personnel receives a dose of Covishield vaccine at a military hospital in UP’s Prayagraj on Monday during a countrywide Covid-19 inoculation drive. (Photo | PTI)
Over 3.81 lakh receive COVID jabs, 580 adverse events reported
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'People with fever, pregnant & breastfeeding women must avoid Covaxin'
Rishabh Pant (C) gestures as team celebrate victory in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. (Photo | AFP)
Gabba Test: History is made as India win, claim series 2-1
A still from web series 'Tandav'.
Tandav row: Call for censor board for OTT grows louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
COVID-19 vaccination: 302 health workers in Pune report minor side effects
For representational purposes
Ministry of Electronics asks Whatsapp to withdraw changes to privacy policy
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp