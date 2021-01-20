STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Hunar Haat' to be held in Lucknow from January 22-February 4: Minority Affairs Ministry

Artisans and craftsmen from 31 states and union territories are participating, the statement said.

Published: 20th January 2021 04:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2021 04:23 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi at the 23rd Hunar Haat at Numaish Ground in Rampur Friday

FILE | Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi at the 23rd Hunar Haat at Numaish Ground in Rampur. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hunar Haat, the minority affairs ministry's initiative to generate employment for master artisans, will be held in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow from January 22 to February 4 with the theme of 'vocal for local'.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will formally inaugurate the 'Hunar Haat' on January 23, the ministry said in statement.

"Taking forward its spectacular journey to provide market and opportunities to indigenous products of artisans and craftsmen, the Ministry of Minority Affairs is organising the 24th 'Hunar Haat' at Avadh Shilpgram, Lucknow, from January 22 to February 4 with the theme of 'vocal for local'," it said.

Artisans and craftsmen from 31 states and union territories are participating, the statement said.

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, Khadi and Village Industries Commission Chairman V K Saxena, among others, will be present at the event.

About 500 artisans, craftsmen and culinary experts will be at the 'Hunar Haat' in Lucknow to display and sell their handmade products, the statement said.

Products made of bamboo, wood, brass and cane; iron toys; herbal products; and products with indigenous prints like ajrakh, batik, bagh and bandhej, will be available at the haat, it said.

People will enjoy traditional delicacies from different parts of the country at the Hunar Haat' and renowned artistes of the country will perform at cultural events on the theme of Aatmanirbhar Bharat' every day in the evening, the statement said.

Renowned artists such as Kailash Kher, Vinod Rathore, Shibani Kashyap, Bhupendra Bhuppi, among others, will enthral the audience with their performance at the haat, it said, adding that 'Hunar Haat' products will be also available at http://hunarhaat.org .

'Hunar Haat' has proved to be immensely beneficial and encouraging for artisans and craftsmen as lakhs of people visit it and purchase indigenous handmade products of artisans on a large scale, the statement said.

More than five lakh artisans, craftsmen and people associated with them have been provided employment and employment opportunities in the last about five years through 'Hunar Haat', it said.

In the coming days, 'Hunar Haat' will be organised at Mysore, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Indore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Ranchi, Kota, Kochi, Puducherry and other places.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
hunar haat
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
Telangana health worker dies after Covid jab, official says no vaccine link
S-400 long-range surface missile (File| PTI)
Indian military team to leave for Russia soon to train on S-400 missiles
Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Opinions can change, says CJI Bobde; defends farm panel
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu top 3 states in Niti Innovation Index

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L-R) Doug Emhoff, US VP-elect Kamala Harris, incoming US First Lady Jill Biden, US President-elect Joe Biden and Senator from Missouri Roy Blunt arrive at US Capitol. (AFP)
Joe Biden's presidential inauguration: As Indian as it can get!
A health official shows a dose of Covaxin. The vaccine was developed in Hyderabad. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People with fever, pregnant and breastfeeding women avoid Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp