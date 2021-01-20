Indian National Trade Union Congress to hold nationwide 'rath yatra' to protest new labour laws

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian National Trade Union Congress on Tuesday said they will hold a countrywide 'rath yatra' to protest three Central labour laws which the outfit termed "anti-labourer".

At a meeting of the national working committee of the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) held at the Constitutional Club here, the outfit's president K N Tripathi said a proposal to hold a nationwide rath yatra against the labour laws, INTUC said in a statement.

"There are many issues on which the government will have to make changes. Three agricultural laws have been made. Similarly, three labour laws have also been made which are 'anti-labourer'," according to a statement issued by INTUC.

Tripathi claimed that the Central government has brought four labour codes by removing 47 labour laws thus axing labourers' interest.

With this, industrialists will start adopting a dictatorial attitude for the workers, he alleged.

There are many such laws where the government has taken away the rights of the workers.

If the government does not amend the laws and implement it by April 1, the INTUC will organize a nationwide movement, the statement said.