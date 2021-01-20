STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Opinions can change, says CJI Bobde; defends farm panel

The farmers have rejected the Supreme Court panel saying all the four members had backed the contentious laws.

Published: 20th January 2021 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2021 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde

Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day before the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the plea related to farmers’ protest, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde remarked that person is not disqualified to be a member of a committee merely because he/she has previously expressed an opinion on the subject matter which is under consideration by that committee.

“There is a very peculiar lack of comprehension about constitution of a committee,” said a three-judge bench, comprising CJI Bobde and Justices L Nageswara Rao and Vineet Saran. 

ALSO READ: Not scared of PM Narendra Modi, will continue to oppose three farm laws, says Rahul Gandhi

“There is some confusion regarding the law. One person may have an opinion before being part of the committee, but his opinion can change. There is no way that such a person cannot be part of the committee,” the CJI said.

Though the remarks were made during the hearing of a case pertaining to inefficiencies in criminal trial, it assumes significance as the SC had come under criticism not only from farmers but also political parties over the nomination  of members to the committee that was set up to resolve the stalemate over the three farm laws.

ALSO READ: Farmers have constitutional right to take out rally - Unions

The farmers have rejected the panel saying all the four members had backed the contentious laws. After the uproar, one of the members — Bhupinder Singh Mann —recused himself from the committee citing the prevailing sentiments and apprehensions amongst the farmers. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SA Bobde CJI Chief Justice of India Supreme Court farmers protest Farm Laws Farm Laws 2020 Agri Laws Agri Laws 2020
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
Telangana health worker dies after Covid jab, official says no vaccine link
S-400 long-range surface missile (File| PTI)
Indian military team to leave for Russia soon to train on S-400 missiles
Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Opinions can change, says CJI Bobde; defends farm panel
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu top 3 states in Niti Innovation Index

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L-R) Doug Emhoff, US VP-elect Kamala Harris, incoming US First Lady Jill Biden, US President-elect Joe Biden and Senator from Missouri Roy Blunt arrive at US Capitol. (AFP)
Joe Biden's presidential inauguration: As Indian as it can get!
A health official shows a dose of Covaxin. The vaccine was developed in Hyderabad. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People with fever, pregnant and breastfeeding women avoid Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp