Proposed changes to 'Tandav' only a step forward: BJP MP Manoj Kotak

The Mumbai North-East seat on January 16 wrote to Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, seeking a ban on "Tandav" alleging it ridiculed Hindu deities.

Published: 20th January 2021 12:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2021 12:48 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Tandav' (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The makers of the Amazon Prime Video series "Tandav" deciding to implement changes to the political drama is only "one step forward", local BJP MP Manoj Kotak said on Tuesday, adding he will "strive" for the regulation of content on OTT platforms.

"Removal of objectionable content from #TandavWebSeries is only one step forward. Meanwhile, I will continue my strive to have regulated content on OTT platforms & ensure accountability. The unity & Integrity of our nation is supreme (sic). Thanking @MIB_India for the prompt action," Kotak tweeted.

His tweet came after the cast and crew of "Tandav" on Tuesday said they had decided to implement changes to the web series to "address concerns", amidst multiple FIRs and effigy burning in several parts of the country.

In their second apology statement in as many days, the show's team also thanked the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for its "guidance & support" in the matter.

"Tandav", a nine-episode political thriller starring Bollywood A-listers Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, started streaming last week but the show landed in a huge controversy over its alleged depiction of Hindu deities.

