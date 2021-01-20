STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajasthan Congress MLA Gajendra Singh Shaktawat passes away

Gajendra Singh Shaktawat, who was suffering from liver infection, died at a private hospital in Delhi Wednesday morning.

Published: 20th January 2021 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2021 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Congress MLA Gajendra Singh Shaktawat

Rajasthan Congress MLA Gajendra Singh ShaktawaT

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Congress MLA Gajendra Singh Shaktawat, who was suffering from liver infection, died at a private hospital in Delhi Wednesday morning.

He was 48.

The MLA had also tested positive for coronavirus, family sources said.

Shaktawat represented Vallabhnagar constituency of Udaipur.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, PCC president Govind Singh Dotasra, former deputy CM Sachin Pilot and other leaders expressed grief over the demise.

"Deep condolences on untimely demise of Congress MLA shri Gajendra Shaktawat," Gehlot tweeted, saying he was sick for a long time.

The chief minister said he was in touch with the legislator's family as well as Dr Shiv Sareen to enquire about his health.

"I am deeply saddened by the devastating news of the passing away of my colleague & MLA Shri Gajendra Singh Shaktawat ji. He was a humble and a kind soul, always dedicated towards the development of his constituency. My heartfelt condolences to his family," Pilot said on Twitter.

Shaktawat, a two-time MLA, was among the Congress legislators, led by Pilot, who had revolted against the leadership of the chief minister in July last year.

He is survived by his wife, son and two daughters.

Shaktawat is the third Congress and fourth sitting MLA in Rajasthan to have died in the recent past.

Congress MLAs Master Bhanwar Lal Meghwal (Sujangarh in Churu), Kailash Trivedi (Sahara in Bhilwara) and BJP MLA Kiran Maheshwari (Rajsamand) are the others who died recently.

Meghwal, the social justice and empowerment minister, had suffered brain hemorrhage and died in November last year.

Kailash Trivedi and Kiran Maheshwari died due to coronavirus infection.

While Trivedi died in October, Maheshwari passed away in November last.

With this, the tally in the House of 200 has come down to 196 in the Congress-ruled state.

Bypolls will now be conducted to four assembly constituencies in the state.

