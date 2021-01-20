STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Start on a clean slate: P Chidambaram to government ahead of talks with protesting farmers

P Chidambaram wondered how one could expect a positive outcome when the government refuses to keep the past aside.

Published: 20th January 2021 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2021 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader P Chidambaram

Congress leader P Chidambaram (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the tenth round of talks between the Centre and agitating farmers, Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday urged the ruling dispensation to start afresh and keep the past aside.

Nine rounds of talks have taken place between the government and agitating farmer unions without any concrete resolution, while the tenth round is scheduled to be held on Wednesday.

"'Start on a clean slate' is the only way forward," Chidambaram tweeted.

ALSO READ: Farmers have constitutional right to take out rally - Unions

"The government should offer to begin afresh and hold talks on what needs to be done and what needs to be avoided," he said.

The Congress leader also wondered how one could expect a positive outcome when the government refuses to keep the past aside.

"How can we expect any positive outcome when government refuses to keep the past aside and start on a clean state," he said on Twitter.

ALSO READ: Such arm-twisting tactics won't weaken farmers' resolve: Amarinder on NIA notices to union leaders

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh, are protesting on Delhi borders for almost two months against the Centre's three new farm laws enacted in September last year.

The farmers have alleged these laws will end the mandi and MSP procurement systems and leave them at the mercy of big corporates, even as the government has rejected these apprehensions as misplaced.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Chidambaram Farmers Protest Farm Laws Farm Laws 2020 Agri Laws Agri Laws 2020
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
Telangana health worker dies after Covid jab, official says no vaccine link
S-400 long-range surface missile (File| PTI)
Indian military team to leave for Russia soon to train on S-400 missiles
Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Opinions can change, says CJI Bobde; defends farm panel
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu top 3 states in Niti Innovation Index

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L-R) Doug Emhoff, US VP-elect Kamala Harris, incoming US First Lady Jill Biden, US President-elect Joe Biden and Senator from Missouri Roy Blunt arrive at US Capitol. (AFP)
Joe Biden's presidential inauguration: As Indian as it can get!
A health official shows a dose of Covaxin. The vaccine was developed in Hyderabad. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People with fever, pregnant and breastfeeding women avoid Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp