STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

West Bengal accident: PM Narendra Modi anguished, announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia for kin of deceased

PM Narendra Modi said that Rs 50,000 each would be given to those injured, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

Published: 20th January 2021 01:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2021 01:26 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he was extremely anguished over the road accident in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the incident.

He also said that Rs 50,000 each would be given to those injured, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Fourteen members, including four children, of a marriage party were killed and 10 others injured in a collision between a stone-laden truck and their three vehicles.

The accident took place in Jaldhaka area of Dhupguri block Tuesday night, police said.

ALSO READ: 14 members of marriage party killed in Bengal road accident

"The road accident in Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) is extremely anguishing. In this time of sadness, prayers with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon," Modi was quoted as saying by the PMO.

"From the PMNRF (Prime Minister's National Relief Fund), Ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the accident in West Bengal. A sum of Rs 50,000 each would be given to those injured," he said.

The cars of the marriage party were going towards Dhupguri on the wrong side of the road and the collision took place due to dense fog, a senior police officer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi West Bengal accident Jalpaiguri Accident
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
Telangana health worker dies after Covid jab, official says no vaccine link
S-400 long-range surface missile (File| PTI)
Indian military team to leave for Russia soon to train on S-400 missiles
Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Opinions can change, says CJI Bobde; defends farm panel
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu top 3 states in Niti Innovation Index

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L-R) Doug Emhoff, US VP-elect Kamala Harris, incoming US First Lady Jill Biden, US President-elect Joe Biden and Senator from Missouri Roy Blunt arrive at US Capitol. (AFP)
Joe Biden's presidential inauguration: As Indian as it can get!
A health official shows a dose of Covaxin. The vaccine was developed in Hyderabad. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People with fever, pregnant and breastfeeding women avoid Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp