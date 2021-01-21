STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

17-year-old rape victim dies after sleeping pills overdose in Madhya Pradesh

In July last year, a case was registered against the accused Pyare Miya, who runs a local newspaper, of raping five minor girls on several occasions.

Published: 21st January 2021 01:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

Death

For representational purposes

By PTI

BHOPAL: A 17-year-old victim of rape, in a case where the accused is an elderly newspaper owner, has died after allegedly taking an overdose of sleeping pills in Bhopal, an official said Thursday.

The girl was admitted to Government Hamidia Hospital here on Monday night after she consumed sleeping pills at a shelter home in the Madhya Pradesh capital.

Her condition was critical and she died on Wednesday night, the hospital's superintendent, Dr I D Chourasia, said.

The autopsy will be done soon, he added.

In July last year, a case was registered against the accused Pyare Miya (68), who runs a local newspaper, of raping five minor girls on several occasions.

The girl who took sleeping pills was one of the victims, Inspector General, Bhopal range, Upendra Jain said on Wednesday.

The five victims had been kept in a government shelter home in view of the security.

Of them, two girls fell ill and were admitted to the hospital on Monday night, the police official said.

One of them allegedly consumed an excess dose of sleeping pills, he said, adding that the district collector had ordered the magisterial inquiry into the matter.

Kamla Nagar police station in-charge Vijay Sisodia on Wednesday said an inquiry is underway to find out how the girl got sleeping pills in the shelter home.

Besides Miya, who had been arrested from Jammu and Kashmir, his accomplice Sweety Vishwakarma (21) has also been booked for abetting the crime, police had said.

In July last year, the police claimed to have seized porn CDs, high-end cars, liquor bottles, bones of wild animals and other things during raids on premises linked to Miya.

He is facing charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

The police have also invoked the Excise Act and the Wildlife Act following seizure of liquor, an antler and bones of wild animals from his flats, and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act as two of the victims belong to these communities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh​ Madhya Pradesh​ Rape Bhopal Bhopal rape
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
7.86 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated, Karnataka takes the lead
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched? 
US President-elect Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Biden's immigration bill to benefit Indian IT professionals
The Ramayana tradition and Indian secularism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Natarajan was taken on a chariot to his home in the village with people playing percussion instrument chenda. (Photo | EPS)
Indian Cricket team returns home, Pace Bowler T Natarajan gets grand welcome in Tamil Nadu
Archana for Kamala Harris at the village temple
Tamil Nadu celebrates as Kamala Harris becomes US Vice President
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp