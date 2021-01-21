8 Bihar officials among 17 chosen for 'Best Electoral Practices Award'

By Express News Service

PATNA: The Election Commission of India has selected 17 officers and organisations including eight from Bihar for the "Best Electoral Practices Awards-2020". They will be honoured in New Delhi on the occasion of National Voters Day on January 25.

The state officials who have bagged the award are chief Electoral officer (CEO) HR Srinivasa, health secretary Pratay Amrit, Additional Director General of Police Jitendra Kumar, former DM-cum-district Electoral Officer Kumar Ravi, DM Kaimur Dr. Nawal Kishor Choudhary, IG Purnia (posthumously), and Purnia SP Vishal Kumar.

The officials will be honoured for doing exemplary work and promoting electoral practices across their area of supervision.

JEEVIKA, a Bihar-based NGO, has also been chosen for the award for carrying out voter awareness during the Bihar polls.