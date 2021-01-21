STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengal elections 2021: Actor Rudranil Ghosh fuels speculation about joining BJP

Ghosh had met BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and actress Rimjhim Mitra, also a member of the saffron party, at a social function in south Kolkata on Wednesday night.

Published: 21st January 2021 09:34 PM

BJP Flag

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Fuelling speculation that he could join the BJP, Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh, who was close to the TMC and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee till recently, on Thursday said he was preparing himself to work in a "larger space" in the coming days.

Ghosh had met BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and actress Rimjhim Mitra, also a member of the saffron party, at a social function in south Kolkata on Wednesday night.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Ghosh said, Adhikari had asked him on his plans to work for people.

"I replied, yes I want to be active, I want to work for people. I want to work in a larger space, I am taking preparations in this regard. And yes, I have been an admirer of Suvendu Adhikari. He is man whom I like," Ghosh said.

On his birthday early this month, Ghosh had met BJP youth morcha leader and "long time friend" Shankudeb Panda at the actor's residence.

Ghosh had later told newspersons, though Panda had asked him to join the BJP and offered to arrange talks with BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, the actor was yet to arrive at a decision.

He had even voiced his frustration in TV talk shows over not being able to work for people as Commissioner, Right to Public Service, under the state's Consumer Affairs Department, with which he was associated till mid-December last year.

The actor had been one of the star campaigners of the TMC during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

