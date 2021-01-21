Bhopal diary

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

Mrignayani outlets to debut in Nagpur, Prayagraj

Madhya Pradesh government’s exclusive handicrafts showroom Mrignayani will be opened in Nagpur (Maharashtra) and Prayagraj in UP. While chairing a meeting of the Handicrafts Corporation, Minister for Cottage, Khadi and Village Industries Gopal Bhargava instructed the officials to prepare an action plan to publicise handicraft products.

Bhargava said that opening Mrignayani showrooms in Nagpur and Prayagraj should mark the beginning of their endeavour to take Mrignayani showrooms to all major cities of the country. During the meeting, it was decided to put up Mrignayani outlets at mega religious fairs

Sore turncoat picks up separate Vindhya state cause

Known as the quintessential turncoat politician in MP politics, Narayan Tripathi, the BJP MLA from Maihar, is now zeroing on the demand for a separate Vindhya state carved out of MP.

This is being seen his new pressure tactics after failing to get place in the state’s council of ministers and also in the recently announced team of BJP state president VD Sharma. Tripathi, who had been in the Congress and Samajwadi Party in the past, is with BJP since 2016.

He has also written a letter to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on the issue. Tripathi along with another BJP MLA Sharad Kol had in July 2019 voted along with then ruling Congress MLAs over an amendment bill in the Vidhan Sabha, causing embarrassment to BJP

Scindia loyalist parries posers on links with bootlegger leader

The arrest of a BJP Mahila Morcha leader Lalita Raje in Shivpuri for storing illicit liquor is causing Jyotiraditya Scindia-loyalist Suresh D Rathkheda some embarrassing.

Lalita Raje is considered close to Rathkheda. Pohri (Shivpuri) MLA Rathkheda was among those who accompanied Scindia to meet the kin of the hooch tragedy in Morena.

Playing down the issue, he said, “BJP is a big family, those joining it don’t have written on their forehead whether they are dacoits or bootleggers. Congress is unnecessarily raising the issue.”

Congress MLA’s regressive comments draw flak

Ex-CM Kamal Nath loyalist former MP minister and senior Congress MLA Sajjan Singh Verma is in trouble over his regressive remarks about raising the marriageable age of girls.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has written to the MP Director General of Police for appropriate action against Verma, after the legislator failed to reply within the stipulated two days, a notice sent to him by the Commission over his statement.

As per NCPCR official sources, the case is fit for registering an offence against Vermaa under IPC sections. Recently, while responding to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s call for national debate on raising the girls’ marriageable age from 18 to 21 years, Verma had said, “what is the need for raising the age, when the girls are medically fit to reproduce at 15 years age.”

Anuraag Singh

Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh

singhanuraag.jaurno@gmail.com